“You Lost the Game for Your Team”: Ex-Eagles Star Blasts Nick Sirianni for Letting Down Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles were eight seconds away from escaping London with a win. Instead, a costly decision on special teams handed the Jacksonville Jaguars a chance to steal the game, and former Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. believes head coach Nick Sirianni should face the consequences.

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Speaking on the Say What Needs To Be Said show, Samuel aimed at Sirianni’s handling of the final kickoff after Philadelphia had taken a 17-16 lead. The two-time Super Bowl champion argued that the Eagles should have used a squib kick rather than give Jacksonville a chance to return the ball.

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“You lost the game for your team,” Asante said. “Of course, the team was going to have his back and say, ‘No, coach, it’s not on you. It’s on us.’ But all the coach had to do was call a squib kick. A squib kick at the end of the game is normal and done all the freaking time.

“Nick Sirriani must have had a lapse in his brain or something and wasn’t paying attention for him to miss out on that situation. There’s no way your team fights that hard for that long, and you let your team down by not making sure the right call is being made.”

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The former Philadelphia defensive back also called for Sirianni to face a more public form of accountability, suggesting that the coach should run conditioning drills in front of the team. Samuel said the special teams coach also deserved some blame, but he argued that someone had to be held accountable for the decision.

Philadelphia appeared to have the game won after Jake Elliott kicked a 48-yard field goal to give the Eagles a one-point lead. Only eight seconds remained on the clock.

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But Jacksonville had one last chance. Ameer Abdullah returned the kickoff 53 yards, setting up Cam Little for a 57-yard field goal. Little made the kick as time expired, giving the Jaguars a 19-17 win and their third straight victory. The loss left Philadelphia at 2-3.

Sirianni took responsibility after the game. He acknowledged that the final sequence had cost the Eagles the win.

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“I didn’t make the right decision and I lost us that game,” Sirianni told reporters. “And that’s what I said to our guys. What hurts there is that the guys fought so hard, and then I don’t make the decision that I should make at the end of the game and I cost us that game and I put that fully on me.”

Samuel’s criticism also puts the spotlight on the pressure surrounding quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia entered the matchup without key offensive players, including running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith due to hamstring injuries.

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Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown as the offense struggled to find consistency.

When asked after the loss why Philadelphia hadn’t used more clock on its final possession, Hurts distanced himself from the decision-making.

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“Ultimately, that’s not my place,” Hurts said.

He later explained that his responsibility was to execute the plays called, even when he wondered whether he should have spoken up.

The ending in London has now left Sirianni answering questions about his judgment in crucial moments. Samuel’s comments add to that scrutiny, with the former Eagles star arguing that taking responsibility afterward isn’t enough when a late decision costs the team a win.