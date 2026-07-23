8 Biggest Fantasy Football Steals in 2026: A.J. Brown, Drake Maye and More

Fantasy Football is won in round one. Sure, you can get a superstar that leads your team to the promised land, but you also have to make sure you nail the later rounds to fill out the rest of your roster.

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Earlier this week, I gave you eight players that will absolutely ruin your fantasy season if you draft them at their current ADP. So today, I’m going to give you eight players that will win you your league if you’re able to get them at their current ADP. And I would even go out of my way to reach a bit for them.

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Now I’m not going to pretend that I’m here to give you 14th-round guys that could start on your team, because there are very few of those and 99 percent of what I said would be wrong. Instead, I went through the first 10ish rounds of the draft and found eight guys that are being underdrafted.

With that said, let’s get into the eight guys that could win you your league.

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A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 engages the crowd during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111086

Sleeper ADP: 30.8

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Position Rank: WR12

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Starting this list is A.J. Brown, who is currently coming off the board in the middle of round three and is the 12th wideout taken in most drafts.

Brown has put up just over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in each of his last two seasons, finishing as the WR20 and WR11 those years, but that was in an offense with Jalen Hurts under center and DeVonta Smith challenging him for targets. Now, he’s with New England, where he gets to play with the MVP runner-up and is the clear-cut WR1.

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I expect to see Brown get back to his 2023 form, where he was nearly a 1,500-yard receiver. I’d take him at the end of round two over guys like George Pickens, Nico Collins, and honestly, even Drake London.

Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 04: Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams 23 heads to the locker room prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 4, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601400399

Sleeper ADP: 32.2

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Position Rank: RB16

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Kyren Williams has finished as the RB7, RB7, and RB9 in fantasy over the past three seasons. Want to know what he’s being drafted as this year? The RB16. Why is that?

Williams isn’t the most flashy player in the league; he has some fumbling problems, and everyone is waiting for former Michigan Wolverines star Blake Corum to take over the backfield. But that just isn’t going to happen. He’s had two years now, and Corum has never finished better than the RB40. This is Williams’s backfield, and it will continue to be in 2026.

I would absolutely take Williams over Bucky Irving and Josh Jacobs, who are both going above him in drafts right now.

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Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 back to pass during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602083185

Sleeper ADP: 51.2

Position Rank: QB3

I’m not arguing that Drake Maye should be the third quarterback off the board, but I do think he should be going much higher than the 51st pick.

The quarterback position is a bit undervalued in fantasy, because if you can get a guy that can run, you’re going to have an advantage over most of your opponents. And Maye can do more than just run. He finished as the MVP runner-up with 4,394 yards and 31 passing touchdowns, and that was without A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

Maye should be QB3, but he should be going in the late 30s, not the early 50s. Would you really rather have TreVeyon Henderson, who is going to be splitting a backfield, over Maye? Because right now, he’s going ahead of him.

Mike Evans, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Imago June 12, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 13 listens, while reporters ask him questions during mandatory mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0822161633st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Sleeper ADP: 57.8

Position Rank: WR26

Take away his 2025 season, where he missed nine games, and Mike Evans has finished as the WR7, WR9, WR11, WR14 and WR17 in fantasy football over the past five years. So why is he going as the WR26 in fantasy when he’s in a much better offense with a better quarterback and less competition at receiver this year?

Brock Purdy has been waiting to get a true WR1 for basically his entire career, and now he has one. He’s going to give Evans a ton of targets in 2026, because he’s never had someone like Evans to throw the ball to.

I know he’s 32 and coming off an injury-riddled season, but he has top-15 WR upside this year. I think he’s worth the gamble.

Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers Sep 11, 2025 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft 85 looks on after the game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxHanischx 20250911_lbm_sh5_064

Sleeper ADP: 67.3

Position Rank: TE6

For the first time in a while, there are actually a good amount of tight ends to choose from in fantasy football this year. That being said, there aren’t five tight ends that should be going ahead of Tucker Kraft.

Kraft got off to a blazing hot start last year, averaging 16.1 fantasy points per game over his first seven contests before injuring his knee in Week 9. If he kept that pace up for the entire season, he would’ve outscored the TE2 in fantasy, Kyle Pitts, by 64 points. The only tight end that would’ve beaten him out would’ve been Trey McBride.

There is some concern about whether or not Kraft will be 100 percent by the start of the season, but even if he’s not, I still believe he’s a top-five tight end in fantasy. Jordan Love loves throwing the ball to him, so be prepared for him to get a boatload of targets, especially with Romeo Doubs gone.

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207526703

Sleeper ADP: 83.6

Position Rank: WR38

I get that a lot of people don’t think Alec Pierce should’ve been paid as much money as he was this offseason, but how often are you going to find a WR1 in an above-average offense coming off the board as the WR38? The answer is never. I don’t know the last time I’ve seen someone like Pierce coming off the board this late.

Pierce finished the 2025 season as the WR28 in fantasy, and that was while playing alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and losing his starting quarterback for half the season. Assuming Daniel Jones stays healthy all year, as the No. 1 option, Pierce should at worst finish as the WR20 in fantasy this year.

Even if he struggles a bit and has the same season as last year, where he barely cracks 1,000 yards and has 5-7 touchdowns, he’s still much more valuable than where he’s being drafted. I just don’t understand this one.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 catches the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_145 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Sleeper ADP: 97.4

Position Rank: TE11

Another player that’s being incredibly undervalued in fantasy football is George Kittle. He was hurt last year, playing 11 games and finishing as the TE13, but he was averaging 14.6 PPG, which would’ve put him on pace to finish as the TE2 by a comfortable margin. On top of that, from 2021 to 2024, Kittle never finished worse than the TE5 in fantasy, so why is he coming off the board as the TE11? He’s not even projected to be a starter in 10-man leagues.

I know the addition of Mike Evans is going to eat into his target share a bit, but I don’t think it’ll matter. He has a great connection with Brock Purdy, so if he’s on the field for 17 games, he’ll be a top-five tight end. I would reach two rounds to get him right now.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

Sleeper ADP: 122.0

Position Rank: QB16

Finally, Jared Goff is my eighth “steal” in the fantasy football draft. I’m a big don’t draft a QB early guy, so I always end up with a late-round Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff, and it’s never really hurt me.

Over the past four seasons, Goff leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and despite not offering much as a runner, he’s finished as the QB10, QB9, QB7 and QB6 during that span. And he hasn’t lost any weapons on offense, so why the heck is he being drafted as the QB16 in fantasy?

If you want to wait and snag a quarterback late while filling out the rest of your roster, I wouldn’t hesitate to take someone like Goff in round nine or 10.