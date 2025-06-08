Eli Manning’s Outcast Giants WR Sends “Legendary” Message to Carlos Alcaraz After French Open

“This was the organization I got drafted to. They believed in me. So if the Giants went and won a Super Bowl, I would be happy. But deep down inside, I wanted to be the one. No question. So it’s definitely—you’ll always hold that. But then someone like me, I went to the LA Rams, won a Super Bowl. But still, you just want that.” — Odell Beckham Jr. The desire for the Super Bowl that never materialised in blue. And it has always been a ghost in Odell Beckham Jr.’s career. The paradox of his tenure with Eli Manning’s Giants is perfectly captured in his message. That is equal parts vulnerable and defiant. A generational talent who thrilled MetLife every Sunday but never quite fit within the team’s buttoned-up ethos.

From his infamous boat trip with teammates in 2017 before the playoff game to a hotel-room video incident in Paris, OBJ’s time with the Giants was a combination of on-field success and off-field turbulence. Then came the non-football headlines. Beckham found himself named in a lawsuit surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ embattled circle. Though he has not been charged with a crime. However, OBJ’s name is still associated with one of the most heated current legal sagas in the music industry.

Despite the commotion, Odell Beckham Jr. continues to reappear in pop culture, this time for a tennis masterpiece and not a touchdown. Beckham made waves in Paris by attending the 2025 French Open, even though his NFL career is still up in the air. OBJ not only watched the event but also recorded and curated it for his 17 million Instagram followers in a unique and highly visible crossover moment. In one story, he shared a video clip of Carlos Alcaraz getting up off the ground to hug Jannik Sinner following their epic battle. The caption? “Witnessed the heart of two warriors!!!! Legendary.”

via Imago Roland Garros 2025: Men s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz ESP and Jannik Sinner on Philippe Chatrier court during the Grand Slam tennis tournament, on June 8, 2025, at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France. – 08/06/2025 – France / Ile-de-France region / Paris – PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxRUS JulienxMattiax/xLexPictorium LePictorium_0310431

In another, Beckham posted a picture of Carlos Alcaraz with his racket at his side, slumped on the red clay, captioned, “VAMMOOOOOOSSSSSS.” It felt like Beckham, who was formerly renowned for his own emotional highs and breathtaking performances, was honoring the kind of comeback artistry he once personified on a football field, and it went beyond simple fanboy admiration.

And can you blame him? Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s 2025 French Open final was more than simply a sporting event. It was a matter of survival. Alcaraz saved three championship points by rallying from the brink of loss during the almost six-hour battle. Alcaraz facing down in the clay, the audience cheering during a fifth-set tie break—the visuals alone were the kind of cinematic drama that goes beyond tennis. It’s possible that Alcaraz’s refusal to back down may have struck deeper for a player like Odell Beckham Jr., who understands what it’s like to be both praised and celebrated.

Carlos Alcaraz rewrites history in Paris with a title for the ages

Not only did Carlos Alcaraz win the trophy, but he also orchestrated one of the most spectacular comebacks Roland Garros has ever seen. The 22-year-old Spaniard gave what will be remembered as one of the most memorable performances of his generation after falling behind two sets to none and facing a triple match point in the fourth set. His triumph with 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) wasn’t about dominance; it was about defiance.

The world No. 1 Sinner dominated the early story, broke Alcaraz twice, and leapt on short balls with deliberate accuracy. However, Paris sensed a change when Alcaraz began to chip away, winning crucial rallies, grabbing momentum point by point, and prompting gasps with line-hugging forehands.

What followed was tennis at its most primal: a fifth-set tiebreaker where Alcaraz steamrolled to a 7-0 lead and sealed the championship with a ferocious forehand. It was a live-action miracle on red clay without any cuts or edits. This one will be remembered for its heart in a sport that is fixated on stats. Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t exaggerating. It was “legendary.”