Elon Musk Forced to Cancel Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show for Super Bowl

Fans who planned to tune into Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show on X for the Super Bowl now need a backup plan. Elon Musk’s platform will not broadcast the show after running into “licensing restrictions.”

As a result, Turning Point USA publicly confirmed that the show would not air on X because of those same rules.

“UPDATE: Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X,” its post read. “Head on over to our YouTube channel tonight around 8 PM ET to watch the full show.”

This update arrived on Sunday, only hours before the performance was scheduled to air. Until that point, the group had continued promoting the event as an alternative viewing option during Super Bowl LX.

More importantly, Turning Point USA framed its production as a family-friendly counter to the NFL’s official halftime show, which will feature Bad Bunny.

“The All-American Halftime Show will be a unique, patriotic event proudly celebrating American culture, freedom, and faith,” TPUSA proclaimed, setting expectations for a program aimed at a very specific audience.

Meanwhile, the sudden shift caught many viewers off guard. Many supporters were already preparing to watch the show on X, where Turning Point USA regularly streams its events and political programming.

However, the group clarified that parts of the halftime show included material that could not air on the platform because of digital rights limitations tied to X. Because of that, Elon Musk was forced to cancel the show on X.

Elon Musk’s platform operates under different copyright standards than YouTube, which offers more flexibility for music and entertainment broadcasts. So, TPUSA decided the safest move was to relocate the entire show to YouTube.

While the group did not specify which elements triggered the restriction, the move signals a clear effort to prevent legal trouble or a last-minute shutdown on X.

So where can you watch the show?

Where to watch the All-American Halftime Show

The All-American Halftime Show grabbed attention as soon as its lineup became public. The show will feature Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, which immediately appealed to fans looking for something familiar. Because of that, even NFL figures joined the conversation, including former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Favre made his preference clear.

“Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad,” Favre wrote on X. “I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show.”

So after Elon Musk’s X cancelled the show, the obvious question is, where exactly can Favre and fans nationwide tune in?

The All-American Halftime Show will stream live on Turning Point USA’s official YouTube channel, along with The Charlie Kirk Show channel. At the same time, viewers can also watch the show on Rumble through Turning Point USA’s verified page, giving fans multiple streaming options.

Beyond that, accessibility remains a major selling point. These platforms allow fans to watch easily on both desktop and mobile devices, no matter where they are. Meanwhile, for viewers who still prefer traditional television, several broadcast partners will carry the show nationwide. Trinity Broadcasting Network will air the event on TV, including on DirecTV channel 372, and will also stream it for free on TBN+.

Finally, more outlets are expected to join the list. According to timesnownews, Real America’s Voice plans to broadcast the show on channel 349 in many regions. Additionally, networks such as Daily Wire+, Charge!, One America News, and other right-leaning channels may also air the program, depending on local availability.