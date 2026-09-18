Emmanuel Acho Calls NFL Investigation a “Nothing Burger” as His Comments Land Eagles’ Security Chief in Trouble

Last month, on the Speakeasy podcast, Emmanuel Acho told a story about the time when he was still a player and got into a car accident. He wasted no time calling the head of security of the team he was with back then, and the security personnel arranged for a change in the responding police officer to help Acho get out of trouble.

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Acho didn’t reveal the name of the security personnel or his team. But after the podcast broke the internet, netizens connected the story to Acho’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles. And then, according to Derrick Gunn, the NFL launched an investigation into the Eagles’ head of security, Dom DiSandro. As expected, the fanbase bashed Acho for ratting out the security. However, on the Awful Announcing Podcast on September 17, Emmanuel Acho made a major revelation.

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“Of course not,” Acho said on the Awful Announcing Podcast after Brandon Contes asked him whether the NFL has contacted him regarding his comments. “Why would I? Ain’t nobody under investigation to my knowledge… I haven’t heard from the NFL, and I wouldn’t hear from the NFL because this is 12 years ago and is a whopping nothing burger.”

According to the rumors, a team security official rigged the police response to a car accident to protect Acho. While the world believed the NFL to be investigating DiSandro because of Acho’s comments, the former Eagles star, Acho, clarified that no formal NFL investigation was actually launched into DiSandro.

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Furthermore, Acho revealed that his comments weren’t even connected to the Philadelphia Eagles in any way. It’s just that netizens are assuming that it was the Eagles. And according to Acho, it was the craziest part of the storyline.

“You go watch the clip and actually understand the context of the conversation was the Kyle Shanahan piece,” Acho continued. “And Kyle Shanahan piece was like, ‘Hey, based on what’s occurring with Kyle Shanahan, now as a storyteller, now as somebody in media, I could understand how this could happen. Because this type of stuff does indeed happen. But everybody assuming I’m talking about Philly, I’m like, ‘Y’all telling on y’allselves.’”

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Well, even some Eagles players believed the traffic incident happened during Acho’s tenure with the team. The list included the former Eagles defensive end, Hugh Douglas.

Taking to X, he called Acho a “cat” who would “do anything to get famous.” Asante Samuel also branded Acho as a “gossip queen.” Meanwhile, the fans kept calling him a “rat” for snitching on the one who apparently helped him out of trouble.

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That’s because the accident likely happened during Acho’s tenure with the New York Giants, not the Philadelphia Eagles. He stayed with the Giants for only 42 days. That’s why people believe that the timeline coincides with Acho’s stay with the Birds. And DiSandro has been with the Eagles since 1999, much before Acho joined the team.

Acho may have laughed off the supposed NFL investigation as wild fan fiction. But the fallout proves that past locker-room secrets are never without consequences. Even if Big Shield never comes knocking on Big Dom’s door, Acho’s anecdote has cemented his reputation among critics as a broadcaster willing to snitch.