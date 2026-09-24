Emotional Cam Skattebo Sends 2-Word Message on Jaxson Dart’s Injury, Confirms Stance on Giants’ New QB1

The New York Giants took a hard hit against the Rams on Monday Night Football. The team not only lost the game 28-6 but also lost its starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, for the rest of the regular season. After this major setback, Cam Skattebo is expressing his disappointment.

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“It sucked,” Giants RB Cam Skattebo dropped these two words in the presser on September 24, 2026. “I talked to him on the sidelines a little bit, and he’s my best friend. So it’s a little emotional for me. It sucked to lose him, but we gotta move on.

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“The team still has a full season left. We’ve got at least 15 games left, and we have to battle through and keep working together as a team. We have James’ back; he’s gonna go out there and perform and dominate the game.”

Dart got hurt during the Giants’ first-quarter opening drive on a third-down play. He was trying to throw the ball while Rams defenders Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart were closing in. Stewart’s contact forced Dart’s left knee into an awkward position, and Dart grabbed it immediately after the pass fell incomplete.

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The Giants’ medical staff checked on him before he walked off the field himself. He went into the blue tent and was later taken to the locker room for further tests.

At first, doctors thought Jaxson Dart had only sprained his MCL, but further tests showed the injury was more serious. He has damage to the MCL, PCL, and meniscus in his left knee, while his ACL is still intact. Because of the injury, Dart will need surgery and will miss the rest of the regular season, with the meniscus damage being the main concern.

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But if the Giants enter the playoffs, he might still be a part of it.

“I think I said it, yeah,” John Harbaugh said during a press conference. “I said it – regular season. Other than that, how do you know? There’s no way to know. It just depends on the recovery. You can’t pinpoint it exactly.”

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Losing Dart for the rest of the regular season is very hard for Skattebo. Their chemistry really took off against the Cowboys, where Dart threw three touchdown passes for 230 yards, while Skattebo ran for 81 yards and a touchdown.

On top of that, they share a strong bond. Skattebo suffered a season-ending ankle injury the previous year, and Dart was deeply affected, dropping to his knees as his teammate was taken off the field.

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Then, before the 2026 season opener, Skattebo showed his support for Dart by arriving at MetLife Stadium wearing Dart’s high school jersey.

But now, he has to build that chemistry with Jameis Winston ahead of the matchup against the Titans. Winston had a rough start while replacing Dart, finishing with 11 of 27 attempts for 111 yards and one interception.

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Dart completed 3 of 5 passes for 20 yards before leaving the game with his knee injury. After he exited, the Giants struggled to keep their drives going, which also limited Cam Skattebo’s impact. Skattebo finished with 12 carries for just 36 yards, and his longest run was only 8 yards.

So, Dart’s absence clearly affected the Giants’ game. But Skattebo is sure that Winston can make a difference. Plus, Jake Haener, who is on the practice squad, is expected to be Winston’s backup against Tennessee.

Even Winston is excited to show what he is capable of in Dart’s absence.

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“It’s truly a privilege (to be a starting quarterback),” Winston said during his September 23, 2026 press conference. “I had this privilege for two games last year. It truly was an honor. But for this game alone, my focus is on being my very best, going out there and having elite fundamentals and precise execution.”

Now, let’s wait and see if this transition works well for the Giants or if losing Jaxson Dart ends up being their biggest misery.