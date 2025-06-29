Emotional Deebo Samuel Doesn’t Hold Back as 49ers Legend Terrell Owens Gives Up on Rebel WR

Deebo Samuel’s offseason journey this year has been anything but smooth. After years of electrifying plays and jaw-dropping catches with the 49ers, he suddenly found himself in a whole new city, wearing a new jersey, and facing a fresh set of challenges. The whispers have started early – questions about his conditioning, his focus, and even his commitment. So when Terrell Owens weighed in and got a solid dig at Samuel, the spotlight only grew brighter. And Samuel spoke up.

This isn’t the first time Owens has spoken up about Deebo. Even last season, Owens notably said Samuels isn’t focusing on the game as much as his attire. “Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo’s standards. It seems like he’s more focused on his pregame attire than the game. If we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint.” Last season, there was a notable dip in the numbers Samuel put out compared to the ‘23 season. The dude ran 670 yards for 3 TDs. But in ‘23, that number was 892 yards for 7 TDs. So even this time around, Owens wasn’t pulling punches.

As per a recent post on X, Terrell Owens called Deebo fat. He did it smiling all the way, and even said he loved Deebo at the end. So he may not be serious after all, but that’s not how Owens rolls. He never shies away from calling out anyone, not even his QB. So the jibe of “he about two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale” on X from Owens hit right home for Deebo. And he answered. Samuel took to his IG to share a story – solid black background, diagonal white letters. The message? An emotional “Support who support you!!!!!” Samuels didn’t name-drop or tag anyone in the story, but this just might be his response to Owens’ dig. But Owens’ critique isn’t just about body weight or style – it taps into a bigger story about Samuel’s trade from San Francisco to Washington.

via Imago September 19, 2021: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel 19 runs with the ball after the catch as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay 2 reaches for him during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Christopher Szagola/CSM Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs7_ 20210919_zaf_cs7_006 Copyright: xChrisxSzagolax

After pushing for a trade and linking up with the Commanders’ offense, Samuel needs to bring that explosive energy that they need. But back during the OTAs, a clip of Samuel running a route went viral, not because of his speed, but for the lack of it. In the clip, Samuel was running at about 50% of his prime capacity. Add to that the declining numbers since his career-best season of ‘21. People noticed and started asking questions about his fitness. But not everybody is turning into a critic. George Kittle, for one, will miss the guy he shared a locker room with for 6 long seasons. And now, he’s looking forward to ball out and getting the Commanders some Ws – Samuel style.

Goodbye, 49ers; Deebo Samuel is all in with the Commanders

The move to Washington was a clear fresh start for Deebo Samuel. As Kittle noted recently, “Guys need a fresh start sometimes, and he wanted a fresh start, and so, I’m happy for him.” And even if Samuel hadn’t made it known he wanted to play somewhere else, tensions were already building. Just last season, when Jake Moody missed his third field goal in a single game, Samuel wasn’t happy. Taybor Pepper came to Jake’s defense as Samuel made his feelings known. After a few shoves were exchanged between the players, they all had to be separated. And as people started criticizing Samuel’s numbers, he even addressed them back in December with, “not struggling at all just not getting the ball!” A “fresh start” seemed like the best thing for everybody. And the Commanders were the optimum fit for him.

The Commanders had a great offense last season. But there was one place that felt like a big gap – yards after catch. They were notably ranked 21st in YAC last season. And that’s exactly where Deebo Samuel comes in. With the Commanders building around Jayden Daniels as their centerpiece, Samuel is just the weapon for the Commanders to make a deep run this season. YAC is exactly where Deebo shines. As Mina Kimes had noted, “By God, that’s Deebo Samuel’s music. That’s exactly what he’s been brought into this offence to do.” Even QB Daniels was all for playing with Samuel when he said, “An 80-yard touchdown on a screen – that’s what I see.” And Samuel’s all-in, too.

Back in his introductory presser, Samuel had dropped a crisp comment in favor of the Commanders. “I like winners. I like to win… I’m not one of your biggest losers.” He had further added, “They’re getting a motivated Deebo. – I’m just ready to get back to work. I’m just ready to get around a group of guys, meet with the players and we just go from there.” Will this drive translate into another repeat of his 2021 glory season? His new coaching staff and teammates are betting big on it. And once the training camp begins, we’ll know if he’s back up to maximum speed yet.