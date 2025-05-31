Emotional Micah Parsons Sends 2-Word Message as Dak Prescott Announces New Daughter’s Name

Dak Prescott’s stretch of good fortune and gala times only keep peaking higher and higher. The hamstring injury that ended his season is well on its way to a complete recovery. But it’s not just about his life on the gridiron. Back in October last year, he announced his engagement to Sarah Jane Ramos. The couple’s journey began back in 2023, and they welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane Rose. Now, the Prescott family has another major reason to celebrate. Their family has gotten a little bit bigger and brighter than ever before.

Dak Prescott had always wanted daughters. And he’s the perfect father figure, too. He had once said, “When you wake up in the morning and you see that baby, you understand responsibilities. And everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but you want that for somebody else even more. Yeah, it’s special.” So when Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos announced they were expecting their 2nd child, no one was happier than Prescott. In another announcement later, they shared the middle name for their 2nd daughter, Rayne. And finally, as expected, the couple welcomed the baby on May 22nd. And Prescott has finally shared her name with the world.

On his IG handle, Dak Prescott made it official. He posted a photo of Sarah with their two daughters, Sarah with a big smile and Margaret playing with a bunny, and their newest member sleeping like an angel. Prescott captioned the post, “Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created ♥️” Aurora Rayne joins the fam and Sarah is bursting with joy. She also shared the post on her IG story with the words, “My everything 🤍”. But they aren’t the only ones joining in the celebrations. Cowboys DE Micah Parsons also shared the post on his story with just two words full of emotions, “Congrats Qb1 @_4dak.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) Expand Post

Dak and Sarah have both been excited for their daughters to be close in age. Sarah had even said while announcing her pregnancy, “I can’t wait to watch MJ and her baby sister grow together.” And that wait is finally over. As they cherish their growing family, a wave of affection, support and congratulations are sweeping in for them. And, of course, the NFL crew came smiling along with the fans.

The community’s love for Dak Prescott’s family

Micah Parsons didn’t just upload a story as a shoutout for the exciting news. He also dropped another two-word comment on the post, “Congrats brother!” But he wasn’t the only one, for sure. A big chunk of the NFL community lined up with their comments to celebrate this milestone. Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas added to the celebrations with a simple “Blessings brotha.” NFL legend Ryan Clark dropped in too, with “Congrats brother!” Former Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford was loving the family vibe as he wrote, “Sisters I love it! Congrats my ppls”, and another former Cowboy, Ryan Switzer, hyped them up with, “May babies rock! Congrats brother ❤️” But that wasn’t nearly all.

Commanders coach Brian Johnson shared a simple red heart emoji, while Preston Smith, a former Steelers linebacker, wrote “Congrats bro”. There’s another legend who shared his love here. Former NFL cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon wrote, “God bless!! 💙” And while the NFL crew was pouring their love, Dak Prescott’s older brother Tad Prescott chimed in with a heartfelt and personal, “My nieces. My Rosebud 🌹 and Raynedrop 💧” Even singer/songwriter Jesse James Decker poured in the love with, “She’s perfect! Sweet baby!!!!! Congratulations you two!!! Can’t wait to meet her🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹💖💖💖💖💖💖” While the fans poured in starry eyed emojis and red hearts, people congratulated them on the beautiful family they’d created. And one person even wrote, “Congratulations brother!!!! 3 girls to protect now! 🙌🏼 way to go @sarahjane 💖!” And it’s true, Dak Prescott now has three beautiful girls to cherish in his life.

As Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos celebrate their daughter Aurora Rayne, the couple is sure to share more precious moments like these with the fans. Prescott has another daughter just like he wanted. And Sarah will be watching them grow close, like the bond she shares with her own sisters. The happiness train continues with no stops for the Prescott family.