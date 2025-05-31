Emotional Mike Tomlin Breaks Character on Daughter’s Special Day After UGA Gymnast’s Big Achievement

If you ever go and ask the Steelers’ players about Mike Tomlin, the first thing they would talk about is his no-nonsense attitude. After all, Mike Tomlin has been known to be direct. Always holding the players responsible and accountable for their performances. Often stoic on the sidelines, Mike Tomlin doesn’t show his softer side while coaching or even while being at a game. But that doesn’t mean he’s too tough on the team always. After all, he has recently, in what many would call a rare instance, shown his softer side after a special moment.

While many often see Mike Tomlin as cold and strict. Believe me, he isn’t that way always. Tomlin has an extraordinary ability to connect with the players personally. Whether it be calling the players over for dinner on Thanksgiving, or even calling potential players or draft picks. He’s even supported players in times of need, and is always there for them. For example, when Steelers‘ Mason Rudolph had a brawl with Browns’ Myles Garrett. Mason had, after the match, claimed that Myles had used a racial slur. While initially no one supported him, Tomlin was the only one who stuck with him. Mason later thanked Tomlin and even called him a “leader of men”. And Mike Tomlin recently showed the world this very side of himself on social media.

In a story uploaded on Instagram, Tomlin shared a picture of his daughter, Harley, and wished her a happy birthday. In the picture, Harley is seen posing at their home, wearing a floral dress. Alongside the picture, Mike Tomlin wrote, “Happy Birthday to my little forever girl.” Harley Quinn Tomlin was born in 2006 and is the only daughter of Mike and Kiya Tomlin. She is also a premium gymnast like her mother and is a part of a gymnastics squad that recently participated in the NCAA Seattle regional in April. Following the Tomlin family tradition of being physically active and playing any sport.

Harley Tomlin isn’t as interested in football as her brothers or her father. Rather, she has her own thing going on in the world of gymnastics. But, you’d still sometimes find her at a Steelers game, cheering up her father. She isn’t too well known, unlike her brothers, because of their Football careers. She has been under the radar for too long, rather, working on her skills and her sport. But it is now that people are finally starting to get to know her. All because of her gymnastics achievements.

Harley Tomlin bags a major achievement in college

While Mike Tomlin was worrying about the 2025 off-season and probably designing a draft strategy, Harley was flipping in the air and nailing her landings. The 28th of March 2025 was a proud day for Mike Tomlin as a father. After all, that day Harley, along with her squad, the Georgia Gymdogs, locked in a national seed. Their first since 2019. Mike even took to Instagram to celebrate this moment, sharing her picture, captioning “Daddy’s girl, @harlyntomlin.” Meanwhile, Harley was at that time gearing up to compete in the NCAA Seattle Regional, scheduled from 2 to 6 April.

While the team faced some midseason hiccups, the Georgia GymDogs showed resilience. The GymDogs kicked off their season with a 195.975 at the Denver Quad Meet, while struggling against Missouri and Denver. But they bounced back, recording a season-high 197.350 against Missouri. Recognized as a five-star recruit, Harley made her debut against the Florida Gators, scoring an impressive 9.850 on the balance beam, tying with Aberdeen O’Driscoll. Harley also made a name for herself after she had an impactful season during her freshman year at Georgia.

Even though Harley and the University of Georgia gymnastics squad couldn’t taste success during the NCAA Seattle Regional, losing out in the first round with 197.210 points. There’s much more in store for Tomlin’s daughter. As she continues to move forward and impress everyone day by day with her gymnastics career.