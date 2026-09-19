“Engagement Rules Are Different”: Female FOX Reporter Details Impact of Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Controversy

FOX Sports’ Jen Hale just brought out the dark side of the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy. It has created a hurdle for women in sports media, who have had to work hard to make their name in a male-dominated space.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It makes everything harder, everything tougher,” Hale said about the Vrabel-Russini controversy on OutKick and recalled an incident from Week 1. “… And so we’re doing our game interviews. And Mark Schlereth, dear friend of both of ours, hands a coach, the coach we were interviewing, his card with his number on it and says, you know, I’d love to stay in touch. Can you imagine if I, as a female, did that?

ADVERTISEMENT

“… The engagement rules are different. Developing sources is different. There’s no way I could do that with someone that I hadn’t already proven myself to.”

In April this year, Page Six published photos of Vrabel and Russini from the Ambiente Sedona resort in Arizona. They looked close with each other in those snaps, which sparked a firestorm in NFL media. Both refuted the allegations of being inappropriately involved; Vrabel called the whole controversy “laughable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Russini, formerly The Athletic’s beat reporter for the New England Patriots, resigned from the publication the same month. The Athletic also launched an investigation into her work to see if there was any conflict of interest.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini said in her letter to executive editor Steven Ginsberg. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion also created doubts around Mike Vrabel’s future in New England as head coach. Many believed the team might move on from him to steer clear of all the noise, but it would have been a massive gamble. The Patriots had just recorded a brilliant comeback with Vrabel leading the front last season, which culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl LX.

The franchise chose to rally behind Vrabel. Russini, however, remains without a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletic released its findings from the investigation earlier this month. The publication found that she had violated standards because of her relationship with Mike Vrabel.

Mike Semel, The Athletic’s editorial director for standards and editorial quality, assessed heaps of Dianna Russini’s work. He noted there were a few times Russini praised Vrabel in manners “that in hindsight are awkward or even uncomfortable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Russini joined The Athletic in 2023, after spending eight years with ESPN. She had quickly risen to become one of the top insiders in the league.

Yet, even with all the difficulties, she is still trying to find another way to return to her work. Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported on September 3 that Dianna Russini is “absolutely” planning to return to sports media. She was reportedly talking with several companies about possible jobs, including another NFL insider role or something more focused on her personality and opinions. She had not picked her next move yet, but the report said she could make a decision sooner rather than later.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Barstool Sports appeared to be one of the strongest possibilities. Russini already knows Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter from her appearances on Pardon My Take.