“Enjoy Retirement”: Aaron Rodgers Brutally Mocked by Patriots Player After Embarrassing Steelers Loss

Aaron Rodgers’ return to the field is just raising more questions than appreciation. After winning their Week 1 game against the Falcons with a 20-13 finish, the Steelers went flat against the Patriots. But that 20-3 loss also brought a major jab for Rodgers.

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“Enjoy retirement, my dog 😂,” Patriots defensive end Cory Durden wrote on X.

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After the Patriots’ victory, defensive lineman Cory Durden took a shot at Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers by sharing pictures from the game. The photos showed Rodgers taking a big hit during the second quarter.

The hit came when Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss got to Rodgers from the blind side. Robert Spillane also collided with Rodgers, sandwiching Rodgers between the two defenders and forcing him to fumble. Rodgers quickly got back on his feet after the hit.

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Though Durden later deleted the post from X, B/R Gridiron took screenshots and posted them on their Instagram account.

On the other hand, Rodgers explained the situation after the game.

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“I’ve learned you’ve got to get up quickly, number one, so they don’t try and send anybody out to get you,” Rodgers said postgame. “Yeah, that was definitely a shot. I haven’t taken too many of those in my career because usually I have a feeling if we’re picked up or not picked up. That was a lapse in communication, obviously, there.”

However, the jab hurts more as this is actually going to be Rodgers’ final season. Back in May, during Steelers OTAs, when reporters asked if the 2026 season would be his final year, Rodgers answered: “This is it.”

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On top of that, Aaron Rodgers’ performance so far this season is concerning.

Rodgers had a tough outing against the Patriots, completing 23 of his 39 throws for 187 yards. He could not find the end zone and threw one interception, adding to the Steelers’ offensive struggles.

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Through two games, Pittsburgh has managed just one offensive touchdown. T.J. Watt scored the team’s other touchdown with a pick-six against Atlanta in Week 1. Rodgers has 408 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception so far, completing 59.5% of his passes.

After the game, Rodgers took responsibility for their disappointing performance.

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“We got to take ownership as players,” Rodgers said. “We got to be accountable to each other about our performance. Mine wasn’t good enough, and a lot of guys on offense weren’t good enough. Definitely on us to play better, but you’re not going to see me panic. I don’t think Mike’s going to panic. Urgency’s going to go up a little bit for sure, but no panic.”

Age does take a toll on players, and being 42 is not the same as being 24. But Rodgers has shown what he is capable of. His first season with the Steelers brought a turnaround as Pittsburgh won the AFC North and reached the playoffs. Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions during the regular season last year.

He is also a four-time NFL MVP, so even if things have gotten tricky for him now, Aaron Rodgers might soon make a solid comeback before ending his NFL career.