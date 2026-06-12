“Entire League is Nervous”: Mark Schlereth Warns of League Anxiety Over Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Investigation

Just when the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy seemed to be shadowed by the NFL offseason training updates, the discussions sparked again. While Russini’s ex-employer, The Athletic, initially seemed to be supportive and stated that they would be looking into the matter, The Athletic’s Editor-in-Chief, Steven Ginsberg, recently stated that the investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moreover, what seemed to raise further questions is that in a Patriots presser, Vrabel stated that there was a possibility that he could take a few more days off, as he did during the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft. Mark Schlreth, a radio host, opened the door for questions on his account, and a user asked him about how concerned the Patriots should be about The Athletic’s investigation into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the entire league is nervous,” wrote Schlereth on X to answer the user’s question.

Mike Schlereth’s comment isn’t random. It comes after Steven Ginsberg’s statement, which ignited anxiety among many about what else could be discovered regarding the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to take a few more weeks,” he said as reported by Page Six. “There’s just a lot to go through, and we obviously want to take our time and be careful doing that. We will update everybody when we get to the end of that. We’ve also said that if we find anything that needs to be corrected, we will correct it along the way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This statement from Ginsberg has resulted in thoughts from top analysts in the NFL, including Mike Florio.

“It’s a delicate balance for The Athletic and the Times. Photos of Vrabel and Russini from March 2020, which emerged after her resignation, raise questions about the quality of the vetting process and/or the oversight of Russini,” Florio wrote. “Basically, what did management know, what should it have known, when did it know it, and when should have been known? A full and transparent investigation could make the publications, which already look bad as to their initial statement on the matter, come off even worse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vrabel-Russini controversy first ignited on April 7, 2026, when The New York Post’s Page Six published photographs showing Vrabel and Russini holding hands and hugging.

However, the duo publicly denied all the allegations against them. Yet, the backlash and public scrutiny did not seem to be slowing down. Hence, Russini officially resigned from her position as a journalist at The Athletic on April 14. Meanwhile, the NFL officially states it will not discipline Vrabel, confirming that the photos do not violate the league’s personal conduct policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriots have been supportive of Vrabel from Day 1. There were a lot of doubts about his position as the HC when the news first broke, but the organization has been firm on its stance. However, as Schlereth has mentioned, The Athletic’s investigation has made the league nervous, including the New England Patriots.

Russini has also stayed quiet since officially resigning from her position. Her friend has stated that she will tell her side of the story. If that happens, it is still unclear what the NFL’s stance will be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could the findings of the ongoing investigation lead to a detrimental impact on Vrabel? Maybe, maybe not. Only time will tell how this moves forward. However, as things stand, the New England Patriots HC is cleared to participate in offseason training programs.

However, amid that, a few people have expressed their displeasure with how Vrabel has handled the controversy.

Mike Vrabel’s conduct following the controversy eruption raises questions

Dianna Russini has completely moved away from the public limelight after her resignation. Yet, more pictures of Mike Vrabel and Russini together in 2020 and 2021 kept surfacing. As a result, the New England Patriots’ HC had to come out and give a statement on the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about − with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” said Vrabel on April 21. “What I can promise you is that my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody − our fans, most importantly − will get the best version of me going forward.”

Vrabel’s comments were pretty straightforward, focusing on his family and his team. As a result, many felt the 50-year-old didn’t state what needed to be addressed. Hence, a crisis expert with 25 years of experience, Molly McPherson, shared her two cents on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vrabel is running, in my opinion, a staged rehabilitation, albeit somewhat clumsily,” said McPherson via USA TODAY Sports. “Everything he’s doing is sequenced to move from that initial denial in the beginning to where we are now… Accountability that only activates when you get caught isn’t accountability. And Mike Vrabel hasn’t taken any accountability. He’s only spoken publicly about what he’s doing privately as a person.”

Vrabel’s avoidance of the core subject matter has raised multiple questions in the NFL. And potentially this could also be the reason behind The Athletic undergoing a thorough investigation into the controversy.

However, for now, Vrabel continues to lead the Patriots in their offseason preparations. Not just that, the Patriots HC also publicly declared his love and commitment for his wife, Jen, during a press meeting around May 27.