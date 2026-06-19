“Epic Public Relations Mess”: NFL Teams Warned of Serious Consequences for Drafting Brendan Sorsby Amid Browns, Jets Rumors

After Brendan Sorsby was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, which effectively allowed him to play the 2026 season, the college football world revolted. Georgia and Nebraska halted all future scheduling with the school. Eventually, TTU head coach Joey McGuire had to part with his star quarterback, because it had become too much to keep him on. Now that Sorsby is looking at the supplemental draft in hopes of keeping his NFL dream alive, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly warned the league of similar repercussions.

“That ‘past gambling issue’ could be an epic public relations mess that could undermine the public’s confidence in that team and the league if Brendan Sorsby relapses,” the X post read. “As it is, even if he never does it again, people will constantly be ‘wondering.’ I can’t imagine why any team in the NFL would want to take that kind of risk for a guy with a mid 61.4% college career completion percentage. That doesn’t make sense.”

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The reaction of the college football world alone should be a warning sign for teams interested in him. Sorsby wagered approximately $90,000 on more than 9,000 bets, at least 40 of those on his own team – Indiana Hoosiers. This is practically a cardinal sin in the NCAA rulebook, which revoked his eligibility. Despite such serious grounds, the court granted him the injunction. If the college football couldn’t tolerate it, the NFL should not have much reason to either.

The scorned QB did not enter this year’s draft hoping to bolster his stock with a big year at Texas Tech. He now comes to the supplemental draft with a huge blot on his public image and with no prior instances of working out in front of scouts and coaches. If he does end up finding a team in the supplemental draft, it would have to go through a big storm for a long time.

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However, Sorsby’s performances so far could push some teams to look past his gambling issue. Per ESPN, an AFC team exec told his team had planned to take him late in the first draft if he would have entered this year’s draft. Over these past four years, Sorsby has hauled in 7,208 passing yards with a 61.4% accuracy, 60 touchdowns and 1,305 rushing yards. There is no way no team will be interested in making some use of this potential.

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There is also precedence in Sorsby’s case. Ron Slavin, Sorsby’s agent, told 105.3 The Fan, that Kayshon Boutte got drafted by the Patriots in 2023 even after the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division accused him of placing more than 8,900 wagers in his college. And about six wagers involved LSU football. But he didn’t get any suspension from the NFL.

Sorsby could be explored as an option by the Arizona Cardinals, who have no solid candidate separating themselves out in the QB1 competition. Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew do not seem as promising starters, and the Cardinals have a rookie in Carson Beck. Should Sorsby be drafted by the team, he would find it comparatively easier to make build his NFL career here.

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Another option could be the New York Jets, who have long been struggling at the quarterback position. Quarterback-needy franchises with veteran starters, such as the Cleveland Browns present the most logical landing spots. But first, Sorsby needs to manage his gambling addiction.