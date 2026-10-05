Eric Wilson Issues Apology After Fiery Confrontation With NFL Official During Vikings Game as League Reviews Incident

The Vikings might have won the game against the Dolphins with a 15-10 score, but they still had a bizarre moment during the game. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson got into a heated argument with NFL official Adrian Hill, which later led to Wilson apologizing to him.

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“That was funny, honestly,” Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson told reporters in the Vikings’ locker room as ESPN reported. “I ended up apologizing to him and explained the situation. He was cool about it. He understood what was going on. He just said he didn’t want us fighting, me and [Gordon]. He said he was just trying to break us up.”

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It all happened in the first quarter when Miami was facing 3rd-and-10 at its own 33-yard line and Vikings defensive lineman Dallas Turner entered the neutral zone. The officials immediately blew the whistle to stop the play because of the penalty. So, technically, the play was already over before anything else happened.

However, Eric Wilson and Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II did not immediately stop. Because of the loud noise inside the stadium, they apparently did not hear the whistle right away. Wilson was still moving toward Malik Willis, while Gordon was trying to block him.

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As Gordon continued the block, he pushed Wilson, causing Wilson to lose his path and collide with referee Adrian Hill, who was also moving toward the action. Hill fell to the ground from the collision.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared footage of the incident to show fans what happened next.

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“NFL referee Adrian Hill flipped out at #Vikings LB Eric Wilson for an unintentional collision, Schultz said on X. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Watch closely and you can even see Wilson trying to help Hill up after he lost his footing.”

But despite that, Hill reacted with anger and shouted at him after getting back to his feet.

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“Very soft reaction by the referee here, especially when my man was trying to help him up! 🤦🏻‍♂️,” Schultz said on X.

The incident did not seem to create any lasting tension between Eric Wilson and referee Adrian Hill. Before the second half began, the two were seen “chatting amiably” on the field, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. This suggested that they had moved past the heated exchange from the first quarter.

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However, the situation is still being looked at by the NFL. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league is reviewing what happened between Hill and Wilson during Sunday’s Vikings-Dolphins game.

Official collisions are not uncommon in the NFL. Carl Paganelli, who was working as the NFL umpire during the Panthers-Buccaneers game in 2024, found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time during the first quarter. The official was simply doing his job when an unexpected collision changed the course of his afternoon.

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Before a punt, Paganelli was receiving the football from the Panthers’ sideline when Buccaneers linebacker Vi Jones accidentally ran into him. Jones did not appear to make intentional contact. The collision happened as Paganelli was moving back toward the middle of the field, catching the official off guard.

The hit knocked Paganelli down awkwardly, and he appeared to be holding his lower leg. Medical staff rushed onto the field to check on him before he was eventually taken away on a medical cart. Paganelli had been an NFL official since 1999, before retiring last year, but in 2024, he was forced to leave that game after an unfortunate accident.

The NFL does have fines for players who make physical contact with officials. A first offense involving physical contact can lead to a $41,907 fine, while a verbal or other non-physical offense can bring a $33,523 fine. However, these are the standard amounts listed by the league, not a confirmation that Wilson will receive either fine.

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In Wilson’s case, the situation is different because the contact with referee Adrian Hill appeared accidental.

Now, let’s wait and see how the NFL reacts to the entire incident.