Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Announce New Career Move Amid NFL Season

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson have spent more than a decade at the center of Fox’s NFL coverage, with Andrews on the sidelines and Thompson hosting pregame. They are also best friends and co-hosts of the Calm Down podcast, and their latest venture is seemingly an upgrade to their work.

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“We would like to start the podcast today by making an announcement that we have a new home. Erin has moved into a new home. I’m redoing my home. And the podcast is now on a new platform, and we are so excited,” Thompson said on the Calm Down podcast. “The Volume is our new company that we have aligned with for a number of different reasons. I want to shout out Colin, who founded this network. Colin Cowherd, that is. I’ve had the privilege of working with Colin at ESPN and also at Fox for a couple of years on Fox NFL Kickoff.

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“He’s such an incredible businessman, and I just adore that individual. And so when he started this podcast company a few years back, I was like, ‘Wow, like, of course you are.’ He’s like always doing something, and everything he does I eventually catch up to like years later. So, I’m really excited to be joining the podcast company that is Colin’s, and I know Erin and I are excited to call this our new home.”

The Volume is a digital media and sports podcast network founded in February 2021 by veteran sports media personality Colin Cowherd. Funded entirely out of pocket by Cowherd without outside investments, the network has evolved from a startup into a successful enterprise pulling in around $60 million to $75 million in annual revenue and boasting an estimated valuation exceeding $150 million.

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Managed alongside chief content officer Logan Swaim, the network employs about 60 people and produces over 25 distinct shows. But the standout factor is that The Volume does not rely solely on audio.

It places emphasis on video distribution, generating over 100 million YouTube views and 1.5 billion monthly impressions across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. The network also partners with iHeartPodcasts for ad sales and distribution, alongside major betting brands like DraftKings.

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As for Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the podcast has over 62.7k dedicated subscribers on their official channel.

Under the agreement, The Volume took over executive responsibilities for ad sales, production, and distribution for Calm Down.

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While Calm Down has been housed under iHeartMedia since its original launch in 2021, this deal will operate seamlessly because The Volume already maintains an ongoing, robust distribution partnership with iHeart.

However, away from the independent ventures, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and Colin Cowherd have spent roughly 11 to 13 years sharing a home network at Fox Sports, even during the ongoing 2026 season.

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Thompson rejoined Fox Sports in 2013 and has been the longtime host of Fox NFL Kickoff, a show that frequently overlaps with Cowherd’s analysis and network segments. Meanwhile, Andrews joined Fox Sports in 2012 and became the network’s lead NFL sideline reporter in 2014.

Similarly, Colin Cowherd joined the network in 2015. Since then, all three have been prominent anchors of Fox’s foundational NFL Sunday broadcasting lineups.

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So, heading into their new partnership, Andrews and Thompson’s podcast will tap directly into the network’s massive digital infrastructure, which garners billions of monthly impressions.