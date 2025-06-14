Erin Andrews & Charissa Thompson Confirm What Everyone Always Thought About Taylor Swift After Children’s Hospital Visit

Taylor Swift isn’t just showing up in matching red jerseys to cheer on her Chiefs beau. She isn’t only making appearances at intimate family weddings. She’s stepping up where it truly counts, seamlessly winning over the entire NFL franchise. Coach Reid once called her “a good girl,” and she’s proving him right at every turn. From bonding with Kelce family members to embracing the game’s culture, she’s become the league’s favorite. The spotlight follows her, but it’s her genuine presence that’s stealing hearts.

Pop star Taylor Swift was recently seen at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. In a post shared by the hospital on Instagram, Taylor is shown engaging with young patients. She took selfies and spent time with the kids, clearly lifting spirits. The caption read, “You made this a day we’ll never shake off. 💜” Her visit brought joy to the hospital floor.

The hospital shared more heartfelt words with their followers. The rest of the caption said, “Thank you, @taylorswift for bringing your support and kindness to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. You turned hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection. Our patients and families felt the love and the magic will stay, stay, stay with them long after today. ✨” Taylor’s presence made an impact beyond the music charts or the sidelines.

The carousel of pictures captured wide smiles and warm moments. Every photo showed happy faces. NFL figures also responded with praise. FOX reporter Erin Andrews commented, “Real life angel. So special.” Charissa Thompson added, “My angel meeting another angel.” Both reactions echoed the emotions shared by many fans and families who witnessed the visit.