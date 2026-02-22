Erin Andrews & Charissa Thompson Issue Scam Alert After Reports From Multiple Victims

Essentials Inside The Story Scammers impersonating the podcast team called out by Andrews and Thompson

Andrews and Thompson clarify the misunderstanding by asking fans to reach out

Podcast hits five-year milestone

A scammer is targeting fans by using the name of one of the NFL’s most popular podcasts, Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, prompting hosts Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson to issue an urgent public alert. In recent times, the pair has received messages about fake bookings.

“We have somebody out there that is claiming to be our producer, I’m assuming, and we have had multiple people reach out to us and say, ‘Hey, I’m so excited to do the show,’” Andrews described the situation as a scam in a recent episode. “These emails are fake. This guy is [expletive]. We don’t know who he is. We are trying our very best to stop this and put a pin in it, but not able to yet. If you think you have been booked by us, DM our account, and we’ll let you know if this isn’t crap.”

Furthermore, Charissa Thompson revealed that the scam has also affected some of their personal friends

“We’ve had multiple people be like, ‘Oh, we’re coming on the show,” Thompson said. “… And I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry. We didn’t book anybody. We haven’t done that.’”

Andrews and Thompson started the Calm Down podcast in February 2021 and recently celebrated their fifth anniversary. Their continued success after five years in the podcast scene, despite busy broadcasting careers, demonstrates the show’s lasting impact over the past half-decade.

As Thompson and Andrews continue to build one of the most recognizable brands in sports media through Calm Down, their influence is clearly extending well beyond the sidelines and the studio. For Thompson, that momentum has carried into a new venture off the field.

Charissa Thompson unveils new career move outside the NFL

FOX journalist Charissa Thompson has grown into one of the most popular personalities in sports broadcasting over the last two decades. Thompson has covered college football, basketball, and the NFL. Now leveraging this popularity and influence, she was unveiled as a brand ambassador for XXIO.

“Please join us in welcoming Charissa Thompson to the XXIO family,” the Japanese premium golf brand announced on X. “A passionate sports broadcaster and golfer, she embodies our belief in celebrating women carving out their place in the game. We’re thrilled to have her on the team.”

Thompson was unveiled as part of the brand’s upcoming ventures around the all-new XXIO 14 Ladies product line. As the lead voice in the brand’s ‘Play Easy’ campaign, the FOX broadcaster will help establish a platform aimed at introducing women to golf.

In response to the new partnership, Charissa Thompson voiced her excitement about making golf more accessible.

“I’m excited to be able to partner with a brand that makes golf feel more approachable and enjoyable for women,” Thompson said in a press release.

As two of the most recognizable names in sports media, Thompson and Andrews show no signs of slowing down, whether defending their podcast community or stepping into exciting new ventures away from the camera.