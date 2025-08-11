Erin Andrews Joins New Show as Her Replacement Announced After FOX Decided Roles For NFL Broadcasters

Not all moments in sports media are about what happens on the field. Sometimes, the biggest story is about who’s holding the mic. In a business where chemistry is everything, the right co-host can feel like that trusted WR who just knows where you’ll throw the ball before you do. But what happens when that teammate steps away, and a new voice runs the route instead? For Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson’s Calm Down Podcast, the cadence changes and the rhythm shifts. But can the new play be just as thrilling as the old one?

The scenario facing the Calm Down crew is a subtle shakeup. It’s a reminder that in a media world obsessed with stars, the people just outside the spotlight can sometimes steal the scene. And if you’ve been listening closely, you’ve already heard the change. Past appearances by Thompson’s partner Steven Cundari and Erin’s husband Jarret Stoll hinted at the format’s flexibility. Now, the stage is once again set to show how different voices can maintain the show’s chemistry while shifting its angles.

This week’s Calm Down Podcast, the candid, unfiltered conversation space built by Erin Andrews and Charrisa Thompson, welcomes a new co-host. With Andrews away, the show turns to Steven Cundari, Thomson’s partner, to fill the seat. In an IG story posted on the official podcast page, the update dropped: “BREAKING NEWS!! @stevencundari is in for Erin this week 😱” The story also had an option to drop in questions: “Send in Pregame Questions for Charissa & Steve!” In another story, the crew has asked everyone to share their “High school break up or awkward moments.” On paper, it’s just a one-week swap. In practice, it offers a fresh perspective the viewers / listeners only got a sneak peek of before. Instead of two sideline vets swapping NFL war stories, listeners will get a peek into the life of a ‘plus one’ this week. But where is Erin Andrews?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Charissa Thompson, Steven Cundari, Erin Andrews, Credits: Instagram @calmdownpodcast

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

As for Erin Andrews, she’s going back to familiar territory. Back in May, Andrews made a big splash on the small screen when she was announced as the co-host for a week for Today with Jenna & Friends. Alongside Jenna Bush Hager, Andrews navigated the week full of jokes and jabs, and even dropped a shoutout to Jenna as “no better teammate.” Andrews had even called it “the best week.” After that milestone, Erin Andrews is back at it again. As the official Jenna & Friends IG page announced recently, Andrews will be the co-host again for the week of August 11th. But as the regular season inches closer with only a few weeks left in the preseason, there are even bigger things brewing. Erin and Charissa’s Fox journey is all set to kick into high gear with some tweaks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fox locks in Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson for the ’25 season

While Calm Down experimented with its lineup, the bigger broadcast stage was making its own moves. Fox Sports recently inked lucrative extensions for both Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. While the details of their contract have not been released yet, it is confirmed the duo will continue their NFL journeys with Fox. With the major voice of Jimmy Johnson stepping away, the network is intent on keeping the duo at the center of its coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andrews will continue as part of Fox’s top NFL team with Kevin Burkhardt, and Tom Brady. While they hold down the league’s most high-profile broadcast, Thompson remains the face of Fox NFL Kickoff, a role she’s owned with signature poise and charisma. These extensions aren’t just about continuity. They’re strategic, ensuring Fox retains two trusted voices whose authenticity resonates with the crowds. At a time when viewers demand crisp takes with flair, both women have proven they can deliver, on the air, on podcasts, and beyond.

On one hand, there’s the intimate banter of Calm Down between Charissa Thompson and Steven Cundari to look forward to. On the other, the lighthearted daytime anecdotes of Erin Andrews and Jenna Bush Hager peek behind the curtains. But once the regular season begins, the favorite sportscaster duo will be back in action for the Fox coverage. As we wait for now, which presentation are you waiting for the most?