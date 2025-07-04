Erin Andrews Loses More Joy as Charissa Thompson Announces Wedding Ceremony Wish to Boyfriend

“I married the wrong people, plural,” Charissa Thompson revealed two heartbreaks after marrying an unnamed person in 2016 and then to sports agent Kyle Thousand in 2020. “I don’t want to attach myself to something that I can’t detach from,” said the FOX reporter, admitting that she is loving her freedom and the opportunity to regain control over her life. But the 43-year-old is also currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, Steven Cundari. So, is marriage on their cards anytime in the future?

“Who cares about the vows anyway?” Charissa Thompson didn’t say it to dismiss the idea of commitment—she said it to point out what most people are really showing up for: the party. During a recent episode of her podcast with Erin Andrews, she joked about skipping the formal wedding and just hosting a celebration. And when she later posted a string of romantic, well-dressed photos with her boyfriend, the internet couldn’t help but speculate. But for Charissa, it wasn’t about commitment—it was about keeping the pictures sharp and the expectations low.

Still, that didn’t stop the photos from setting off engagement buzz. Dressed in a stunning silver gown beside her boyfriend in a tux, the photos on her IG posts & stories spoke volumes. But before the internet could get ahead of itself, she stepped in with a caption that read on the story, “@calmdownpodcast will explain the not engagement photos/photo shoot. And keep me from having to ask randoms to take our picture for at least a year.” The disclaimer was playful, but the message didn’t go unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

For those wondering what the photos meant, the podcast offered answers. On Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the two often mix football with personal confessions. And it’s where their personalities shine the most, unfiltered, funny, and often emotional. And it was during one of these candid conversations that Erin admitted she’s rooting for Charissa to get married—not for the tradition, but simply so she can be part of a great ceremony. Charissa, never one to follow a script, had her own take.

She has never been shy about her views on marriage. And she made it crystal clear again on the Calm Down podcast. “I am never getting married again,” she declared, without a hint of hesitation. “We have already talked about it. We have already gone through all the reasons why.” Her stance, though direct, wasn’t bitter—just firm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Listen, I will have a party, though. There’s just not going to be vows,” she replied with a laugh. “People just want to show up for the party. So, if you want me to have a party, I can do that. I’m just not going to have a wedding.” Her honesty landed with a mix of humour and finality—something that likely stems from experience. Charissa has been married twice before, and while she rarely speaks about those relationships in detail, her clear boundary now suggests she’s learned exactly what she wants—and doesn’t want—the third time around.

Erin Andrews gets real about burnout & leaning on Charissa Thompson through it all

Balancing football season, a growing brand, and a toddler hasn’t been easy for Erin Andrews—and she’s not pretending otherwise. In a recent live taping of the Calm Down podcast with Charissa Thompson, she got candid about just how overwhelming the last year has been. “This was a really, really hard year,” she said. “I’m going to get emotional about it.” With her husband, Jarret Stoll, also caught up in the demands of the hockey world. The pressure of raising their nearly two-year-old son while staying at the top of her game professionally has been intense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That pressure didn’t just exist in theory—it showed up in everyday life. Between travelling for NFL coverage and overseeing her clothing line, WEAR, she admitted she often felt like she was falling short on all fronts. “I feel like I’m not giving 100 percent of myself to my son, or my job, or my clothing line,” she told Charissa Thompson and their viewers. “And I feel like I am barely above water.” It’s a brutally honest admission—and one that shows how even the most put-together public figures aren’t immune to burnout.

What helped her hold it together were the private conversations. Often with Charissa. Especially when the weight of it all became too much. “I would just have multiple meltdowns with Charissa,” she shared. The kind of support they give each other, both on-air and off, is part of what makes their friendship feel so lived-in and relatable. Whether it’s emotional breakdowns or wedding debates, the two don’t just talk. They show up for each other, even when life is at its most chaotic.