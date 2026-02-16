Erin Andrews Makes Emotional Confession on Mom Guilt and Juggling FOX Career

INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 08: Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 8, 2024, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Bills at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520241208081

INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 08: Fox sportscaster Erin Andrews on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 8, 2024, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Bills at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520241208081

Essentials Inside The Story Erin Andrews opens up about a quiet struggle behind the cameras

A demanding NFL schedule and constant travel are colliding with motherhood

Andrews has already faced a long, emotional road in becoming a parent

Balancing motherhood alongside a career that demands frequent travel can feel like living in a regular state of emotional tug-of-war. The veteran Fox broadcaster Erin Andrews appears to be going through it right now. In a recent episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, she made a heartfelt admission about feeling mom guilt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I wanted to go home because I was having a lot of guilt, and I learned a lot about guilt this week,” Erin said. “I just felt bad because I have been on the road so much, and I feel like this is supposed to be my time with my child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calm Down with Erin & Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The 47-year-old currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Jarret Stoll, a former NHL player, and their son, Mack Roger Stoll. Born in June 2023, her son is still a toddler, and she hasn’t been able to spend a lot of time with him due to her demanding schedule, as she spends the majority of the weeks away from him during the NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even during the offseason, her travel time wasn’t reduced by a huge margin, which she admitted during the podcast. As her son is now a toddler, he can recognize Erin’s absence when she is on the road. She mentioned seeing Mack in a “bad mood” leads her to more guilt as a mother.

Meanwhile, the podcast’s episode wasn’t her first confession about the mom guilt. Previously, in an interview with People in March 2024, when Mack was only nine months old, she made a similar confession about her profession requiring consistent travel. While she cherishes the opportunity to be a parent, her path to motherhood had hardships.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Erin Andrews had a long journey to motherhood

Being one of the well-known sideline NFL reporters, Erin advanced in her broadcasting career every year, as she currently works for FOX. Additionally, she is an entrepreneur and owner of the fashion brand WEAR, while she co-hosts the podcast with Charissa Thompson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, her motherhood has not been as effortless as her professional journey. She had a lengthy and emotional journey to motherhood before she welcomed Mack at 45 through surrogacy.

At 38, when Erin was dealing with infertility, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. In 2016, she made a successful recovery from it and later went through multiple rounds of fertility treatments, which took a toll on her physically and emotionally. In her first attempt at surrogacy, she lost a twin before finally becoming the mother of Mack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was really hard. I really struggled mentally. I didn’t handle it very well,” she said in a separate interview, adding that Mack’s embryo “was our last hope.”

Considering the significant struggle to achieve motherhood, it’s understandable why she has guilt. After signing a contract extension with FOX last year, she has no choice but to juggle both roles, like her friend Thompson, efficiently.