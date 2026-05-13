Erin Andrews Sends a 2-Word Message to Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie on Major Career Achievement

Kylie Kelce has come a long way to make sure ‘football wife’ wasn’t the only title that defined her identity. Since launching the Not Gonna Lie podcast in 2024, she’s worked relentlessly to make it one of the most listened-to podcasts in the country. Her efforts finally paid off two years later, as her passion project bagged the Webby Podcast of the Year award. FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews showed up to celebrate this special moment on social media.

NGL with Kylie’s Instagram page shared the proud moment with her followers. They shared the cascade of posts starting with a picture of Kelce posing with her new trophy, followed by a visual of her photoshoot, and the moment when Jerrod Carmichael presented the award to her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Andrews wrote in the comments, “Get it!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a woman in football media, this support is important for Kylie Kelce. Sure, the notions around women in the sport have changed a lot, but there’s still some work to be done here. Women’s opinions on football are still not given enough value. Andrews herself has to make sure her in-game insights resonate in the correct way with the audience. She said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 that women have to develop a “thick skin” before venturing into sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kelce, upon receiving the award, said, “Women supporting women.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce wanted this podcast to create its own niche. And that’s what NGL represents. It’s a platform that revolves around her point of view, focusing on key elements of her life like motherhood, women in sports, public life, relationships, etc. Kelce has also hosted stars like Elizabeth Banks, Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, and more. Today, she has 488K subscribers on YouTube and around 1.2M followers on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her latest episode revolved around the Kelce family and her life around Mother’s Day, which is the perfect microcosm of what the podcast is in its essence. Kelce also shared a fun clip on her Instagram, which showed her kids interrupting her while she was on the podcast. Raw and fun moments like that are why her show is so famous. In 2025, NGL even became one of the Top New Shows of the Year and the Most Followed Shows of the year. This success further translated into her role as a part of NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage team.

Kylie Kelce’s achievement also garnered a reaction from the Kelce Brothers’ Instagram page. They shared the proud family moment and captioned, “Congratulations to Kylie and the [NGL with Kylie] team! Podcast of the Year! 👏👏👏”

ADVERTISEMENT

The applause wasn’t limited to media personalities and family members.

After Erin Andrews, fans shower praise and celebrate Kylie Kelce’s big win

Many fans praised the effect that the NGL podcast has on them during an intense schedule. They praised Kelce for her conversational style that feels less like manufactured celebrity content and more like honest check-ins. On top of that, she often displays a genuine and funny approach to everyday hardships. And that makes her podcast way more reliable and relatable.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan commented, “Caaaa-uuuu-T pie 😍congrats Kylie and Team! Your podcast is a calming balm in this crazy world.” Another fan added, “Love her so genuine and funny. Glad she’s being recognized.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a few others acknowledged Kelce’s five-word speech.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations to Kylie and the whole team! Women supporting women yesss 🙌🏼👏🏼❤️.” Another comment read, “Congratulations NGL team 👏🙌👏🙌 wooooohooooo!!! And that speech was 100% on brand Kylie 😂.”

Apart from tipping a hat to sisterhood, Kelce added, “Go Birds!” before exiting the award. Classic Kylie Kelce, absolutely.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan reflected on her desire to celebrate the win with a special addition to the family and wrote, “Now will someone please get this woman a celebratory kitten!! Go Birds 💚 🦅.”

Well, Kylie had been wanting a cat for a while now. But her husband, Jason Kelce, wasn’t too keen about it. Ultimately, a month ago, she finally adopted a kitten. Perhaps another one will soon join the beloved pet.

Another fan summarized the full weight of Kylie Kelce winning the award. “Goes to show ya,” they wrote. “There can be more than one trophy winner in this family🙌👏❤️ way to go NGL 👏.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie is now able to stand out in the Kelce family. Before the podcast, the impact of the Kelce name was spearheaded by Jason and Travis. And with both of them being Super Bowl winners, it was tough to compete with them in terms of popularity. But she can when it comes to who can entertain audiences better. Even though the brothers’ New Heights podcast won the People’s Voice Award for Sports, Kylie winning a bigger award is proof her podcast is not just all talk.

The Webby win gave Kylie Kelce a trophy. Erin Andrews’ reaction gave the moment added validation. Together, they highlighted a bigger reality pointing at Kelce’s exponential growth as she becomes a legitimate force, independent of her husband’s star factor.