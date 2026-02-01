ESPN Abruptly Cancels Show With Randy Moss Amid Billion-Dollar NFL Takeover

Essentials Inside The Story Sunday NFL Countdown pauses ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

ESPN secures a NFL opportunity in billion-dollar media deal

Countdown analysts not yet confirmed to continue next season

The familiar pre-game analysis from Randy Moss and the Sunday NFL Countdown crew fell silent this weekend, and the timing couldn’t be more conspicuous. Amid the week off, the show has officially been canceled for this Sunday, featuring top analysts like Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, and Alex Smith.

“No show today.” Bruschi wrote on Instagram. ” What a season in NYC! See you at the Super Bowl. ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown.”

The former New England Patriots linebacker also shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures captured at the show’s set, taken throughout the season, including with co-analyst and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. He has been with ESPN for approximately nine years, although he took a brief hiatus in 2024.

Tedy Bruschi has been breaking down NFL Sundays on ESPN since 2019, bringing Patriots insight and no-nonsense analysis to Sunday NFL Countdown. A veteran in the booth, he’s spent over a decade with ESPN shaping football conversations.

ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown is canceled this week because there are no games scheduled for this Sunday. The show traditionally airs on game days.

That being said, NFL fans won’t miss a beat this weekend. On Super Bowl Sunday, Postseason NFL Countdown expands to four hours from Levi’s Stadium, with NFL Primetime and Chris Berman following the final whistle. Special coverage will continue with various segments planned for the viewers.

After an absence this week, the show will conclude broadcasting following the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks next Sunday. In the regular season, the show ran for 18 consecutive weeks, simplifying each game for the fans. During the playoffs, they transitioned to the Postseason NFL Countdown, covering Wild Card, Divisional, and Conference Championship games this season.

While Sunday NFL Countdown is off air, ESPN has recently made a huge announcement that could potentially influence the league’s future in a big way.

ESPN takes over NFL media in a billion-dollar shakeup

ESPN and the NFL made a billion-dollar deal on January 31, 2026, following approval from the government. As per the agreement, ESPN could receive complete control of the media assets of the league, meaning the NFL Network is set to be part of ESPN Unlimited, the company’s DTC streaming service.

In addition, ESPN will also get the broadcasting rights for the popular channel, NFL RedZone, which has been operational for 17 years.

However, the deal doesn’t only benefit ESPN. In exchange, the NFL will get 10% of ESPN’s equity, which is valued in billions. It’s a swap deal, which will benefit both parties.

“The NFL and ESPN are pleased to announce,” the NFL and ESPN issued in a mutual statement. “The official closing of the sale of NFL Network and other NFL Media assets to ESPN.”

Following the conclusion of the deal, NFL employees will be eligible to work for ESPN next season. Therefore, Randy Moss could be joined by more experts on Sunday NFL Countdown.

Sunday NFL Countdown may take a pause, but the NFL’s biggest stage is set. ESPN’s billion-dollar play reshapes how fans will watch every snap.