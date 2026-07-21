ESPN Abruptly Fires Ryan Clark As Former Steelers Star Learns the News Live on Air – Report

Ryan Clark spent 11 years building a reputation as one of ESPN’s most reliable NFL voices. He lost that job on Monday afternoon while the cameras were still rolling on NFL Live.’

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“Our story is being updated: Clark was on NFL Live today, but was told during the program that he was being let go, according to sources. He did not finish the program. ESPN was expected to inform him tomorrow morning when it is anticipated the network will inform more employees of the layoffs,” Andrew Marchand posted on X.

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That timeline shift is what made Monday so jarring. ESPN had originally planned to deliver the news privately on Tuesday morning, folding Clark into a broader wave of cuts. Once media inquiries started circulating, the network moved up the conversation rather than risk Clark learning about his own firing from the press.

Clark’s rise at ESPN gives that ending extra weight. He joined the network in 2015 after guest appearances as an active player in 2013 and 2014, working his way up from running the telestrator on Scott Van Pelt’s late-night SportsCenter to a full-time host on NFL Live, with regular appearances on First Take, Get Up, and Monday Night Countdown.

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More cuts are coming behind him. The Athletic’s reporting indicates additional layoffs are expected Tuesday across both ESPN and NFL Network, tied to broader restructuring at parent company Disney. ESPN has already trimmed staff once this year, cutting 30 employees in April, and this round is expected to hit NFL Network particularly hard.

Some of that context traces back to February, when ESPN closed a roughly $3 billion deal to acquire NFL Network, a deal that also gave the NFL a 10% stake in ESPN. Front Office Sports had already reported back in June that cuts tied to that merger were coming for both on-air talent and behind-the-scenes staff.

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Clark was earning north of $2 million a year on a contract he signed in February 2024, and reports of him being at risk had actually been circulating since the Super Bowl in February, a strange twist given he’d also been expected to join ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage next year, when the network broadcasts the game for the first time.

Neither Clark nor ESPN has issued a public statement yet. But according to Marchand, the network had grown frustrated with how Clark spoke, both to and about his colleagues, and a specific incident from last September is being pointed to as a turning point.

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What really happened?

The tension traces back to a Get Up segment on September 5, the day after Philadelphia’s 24-20 win over Dallas in Week 1. Clark and Peter Schrager clashed over how to read AJ Brown’s and CeeDee Lamb’s performances, Brown managing just one catch for eight yards in the win, Lamb catching seven passes for 110 yards in the loss, with Schrager arguing Lamb had more to feel good about.

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Clark didn’t let that stand.

“We shouldn’t do this on TV, so I apologize if people think this is rude: That’s the non-player in you,” he told Schrager.

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Schrager pushed back immediately.

“Oh, stop! Don’t belittle me like that. I can come and say, as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative perspective that maybe CeeDee Lamb did play well.”

“What I need for you to do, what I need for you to do, is not get mad and let me finish for once. It wasn’t about you,” Clark said, talking over him.

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The clip spread fast, and the reaction wasn’t kind to Clark. He apologized on X that same day, addressing not just what aired but comments he’d made to Schrager off-camera as well.

That moment is now being cited as one of the clearest examples of the friction Marchand’s reporting says built up between Clark and ESPN over time. Whether it was the deciding factor or simply the most visible one, Clark isn’t done with television. He continues to host his own podcast, The Pivot, and recently appeared as a host on NFL Films‘ Inside the NFL, work that continues regardless of what happens at ESPN next.

The rest of the industry gets its answer soon enough. ESPN and NFL Network are expected to notify additional staff of their own layoffs Tuesday morning, the process Clark himself was originally supposed to go through before Monday’s broadcast changed everything.