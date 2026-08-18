ESPN Analyst Accuses Eagles of Throwing Jalen Hurts “Under the Bus” After Costly Mistake

All of Jalen Hurts’ efforts were wasted after the Eagles’ social media post. After the August 12, 2026 practice, the team posted a video on their X page showing Hurts throwing an interception. Now, they are getting called out for their choice of post.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re getting them numbers up,” ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth said on the Domonique Foxworth show. “Congratulations for throwing your man under the bus to get it done. And I’m sure he’s not hurt. He doesn’t even care. He’s not thinking about it. He’s fine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During training camp, Jalen Hurts threw a pass that Quinyon Mitchell intercepted. The Eagles then posted a video of the interception on social media, with the caption “Right on Q.”

The decision was unusual because Mitchell’s success also showed Hurts making a mistake. Usually, a team’s social-media account might avoid highlighting a play that makes its own starting quarterback look bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has already led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win and has a strong record as the team’s starter.

Over his career, Hurts has played 93 games and thrown for 17,891 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 45 interceptions. His 2025 season was also solid. He played all 16 games and completed 294 of 454 passes for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. He completed 64.8% of his passes and finished with a 98.5 passer rating. So, this jab hurts even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even a former Eagles player raised concern over the move.

“5 million views in 4 hours. 😳” former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho wrote on X. “I won’t guarantee somebody gets fired for this, but given my experience with the lengths people go to protect Jalen, somebody getting cussed out for sure and then may get fired.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video quickly reached 17 million views. The team likely wanted to show Quinyon Mitchell making a good play, especially because he finished last season with an 87.4 PFN Impact grade. However, instead of focusing only on Mitchell, people also noticed Jalen Hurts’ throw toward the middle of the field, an area where he has already received criticism.

But then former Broncos safety T.J. Ward called it proper clickbait content.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a perfect example of clickbait,” Ward said on Wednesday on the Speakeasy podcast. “This (is) clickbait. They want the clicks. I kind of like it, though. It’s a realistic view of football and how camp goes.

However, Hurts also enters the 2026 season with questions about his passing numbers. Pro Football Network reported that he has never thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season. His best touchdown total came in 2025, when he threw 25 touchdown passes.