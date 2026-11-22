Puka Nacua is being called the best free agent of 2027, and an ESPN analyst just handed the other 31 teams a pretty loud warning label. Damien Woody joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd and laid out why a team should be skeptical about signing the Rams receiver, especially if Sean McVay lets him walk.

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“Can you imagine the skeletons that Sean McVay knows about Puka Nacua that a lot of the league don’t know about Puka Nacua? That’s number one. If Sean McVay lets you out of the building, I’m throwing up all types of red flags, like, ‘Okay, what’s going on here?’ because this guy has been one hell of a receiver and you’re letting him go,” Woody said.

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The conversation started with Cowherd, who didn’t mince words about where this is headed.

“McVay is a culture guy, and I saw news today he’s out for the year, and my take is we’ve seen the last game Puka’s ever played as a Ram, which sounds insane,” Cowherd said.

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Cowherd’s reasoning was simple: Nacua won’t take a team-friendly deal. He asked whether a fifth-round pick would do that, and Woody said, ‘No way, you have to strike while the iron’s hot.’

Then Woody got to his second concern, and it’s all about the body.

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“Puka Nacua has a lot of wear and tear. He’s not the type of guy that’s just going to run by you. He’s a physical wide receiver. He embraces the contact. So now you’re getting all the physical wear and tear, not only from his time at BYU, but his time with the Los Angeles Rams,” Woody said.

The third red flag mixes money with character.

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“Do you want to be paying a guy $40 million with that type of wear and tear with the question marks about culture? I would be highly skeptical if I’m a team out there looking to acquire a guy like that,” Woody said.

The Cowherd take comes after a brutal stretch. Nacua hurt his knee on the final drive of a Week 9 win over the Commanders, had MCL surgery Tuesday, and McVay revealed it Friday.

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Asked if Nacua is done for the year, McVay was blunt, though he left the door open for a playoff return.

“You can pretty much say yes,” McVay said.

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The injury isn’t the only cloud. The NFL suspended Nacua three games for violating its personal conduct policy, a ban he’ll serve while on injured reserve, and he’ll lose about $961,000 in game checks.

The NFL didn’t spell out the violation, but it has been reviewing his conduct since a March civil lawsuit alleged he made an antisemitic remark and bit a woman on New Year’s Eve.

Nacua also apologized in December for a gesture during a livestream that played on antisemitic tropes, saying he didn’t understand what it meant.

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The league also warned him that further violations, including failing to satisfy his diversion program, could lead to banishment.

All of this lands in a contract year. Nacua’s rookie deal expires after the season, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler called his future with the Rams “very uncertain,” while still labeling him the best free agent of 2027 on the field.

That’s what makes this fascinating. Nacua leads the Rams with 70 catches and 715 yards, set the NFL rookie receiving record in 2023 as a fifth-round pick, and led the league in receptions last season while earning his first All-Pro nod.

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The Rams are 6-4 and will face the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve without their top weapon. Whether Woody’s red flags prove real or are just noise, whoever signs Nacua will be doing it with eyes wide open.