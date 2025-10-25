ESPN Analyst Gives Blunt Assessment of the Vikings as Kevin O’Connell Provides Major Injury Update

Throughout this season, the Minnesota Vikings have found it a bit challenging to stay consistent. Despite winning three major games this season, their four losses, including the TNF beatdown against the LA Chargers, outweigh the wins. While injuries have been a serious concern for the Vikings this season, Dan Orlovsky of ESPN did not hold back on Minnesota’s disappointing run.

“I think this is the most disappointing roster in Football right now,” Orlovsky said while pointing out the Vikings’ big spend last offseason. This is an organization that, this off-season, spent the second most free agent money in the NFL. And this was a roster that was built in many of our eyes to be like quarterback independent… I am shocked because I honestly thought this team was built to say, ‘If you have just that average quarterback play, you’re an NFC Championship contender.'”

Notably, the Vikings’ $264 million splurge on 12 free agents last offseason ranks only second to the New England Patriots’ $359.6 million in the league. Yet, as Dan Orlovsky sees it, the entire roster has fallen short of expectations, and no matter who lines up under center, they can not save the team.

The Chargers’ game was the second instance this season in which the Minnesota offense failed to score more than ten points in a game. QB Carson Wentz, who has taken the reins from J.J. McCarthy, played the entire game with a shoulder injury and looked clueless throughout the night. The Vikings’ QB had a forgettable night with 15 of 27 for 144 yards with one touchdown and an interception while getting sacked five times.

Yes, the Vikings did some heavy spending last season, but you can not deny that they have suffered the most because of injuries to their key players. Some key players like Christian Darrisaw, J.J. McCarthy, and Brian O’Neil are not at 100%. However, as Minnesota prepares to face the Detroit Lions on November 2, head coach Kevin O’Connell finally has some good news on his injured players.

Kevin O’Connell provides injury update on Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neil

While speaking to the media after the game, Head Coach Kevin O’Connell provided an update on the injured stars.

“I do feel positive about where both Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw are today, and hopefully, in regards to their work week next week, and leading into being available. Feel positive at this time and hope to update you more next week on that.” [H/T Newsweek.com]

He also praised Darrisaw’s commitment to the game, despite having only a short rest period due to a severe knee injury. Now, with only a week left in the Lions-Vikings matchup, do you think an ailing Minnesota will be able to put the brakes on Detroit’s offense?