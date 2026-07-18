ESPN Analyst Matt Miller Breaks Silence Over Fantasy Football Fraud Allegations Amid Investigation

Over the past month, Matt Miller has been faced with a serious accusation. A viral Reddit thread and a report from Awful Announcing claimed that the ESPN draft analyst hadn’t paid fantasy football bettors in the leagues he organized. After weeks of silence, Miller has come forward with his side of the story.

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“Because this is an active investigation, I’ve been told by legal counsel to limit my response,” Miller wrote in an email to The Athletic. “However, I’ve tried reaching out to all the winners from the last season to make sure they’ve been paid. My [direct messages] on all social media remain open for winners to contact me.”

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Last year, Matt Miller organized 91 fantasy football leagues on Sleeper, which he claims were for charity. However, many participants shared online that he had not paid them their due when they reached out to collect their wins. The Athletic interviewed 12 people who said Miller had been breaking his promises since 2017. Nine people said they received their prize money only after repeatedly contacting him, threatening to expose him on social media, or report him to ESPN.

After the controversy gained more traction (more than 40 people spoke with Awful Announcing), the Missouri Attorney General’s Office took notice. It has now launched an investigation into the matter.

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“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office encourages consumers who believe they have been misled to contact us,” the office said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. “Attorney General Hanaway takes consumer protection very seriously, and we will work diligently to uncover the facts.”

Awful Announcing also found that this is not the only matter worthy of suspicion. There are some discrepancies around his 417 Foundation, which is reported to have begun in 2013. However, the publication found that the organization hadn’t been formalized until 2018, and also received a cease-and-desist notice afterwards.

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In the wake of the fantasy football controversy, Miller has taken an indefinite leave of absence from ESPN.

Matt Miller also launched a fundraiser for his own recovery after a life-threatening accident

Miller had suffered a devastating accident in late June, when he collided with a truck on a highway. Per official records, it is unknown whether the analyst had consumed any substances or alcohol.

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He had to be transported to Mercy Hospital in a helicopter, where doctors had to amputate his arm to save his life.

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Days later, a GoFundMe was set up to help Miller recover. The page mentioned that he had suffered other injuries, like a compound fracture to his left femur and multiple broken ribs. The fundraiser had a goal of $55,000, and people responded in kind.

Soon enough, the donations had crossed the $50,000 mark. Miller’s colleagues from ESPN, like Pat McAfee and Adam Schefter, and from Bleacher Report (including owner David Finocchio) chipped in. However, the Reddit thread drew more attention in light of this fundraiser.

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After the controversy was reported, the fundraiser was made inactive on July 3.

In the email, Miller said the money would likely help pay for a prosthetic arm. However, he will now have to prepare himself to face some heavy scrutiny as he navigates this mess.