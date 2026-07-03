ESPN Analyst Under Investigation Over Alleged Fantasy Football Fraud After Surviving Near-Fatal Car Accident

Matt Miller is going through a rough patch in his life. The ESPN NFL Draft analyst was airlifted to a Missouri hospital after a highway collision, which resulted in an injury that nearly took away his life. However, Miller is now the subject of a storyline that has forced a state agency to act.

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“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, confirming in a statement that it has ‘an open investigation into this issue,'” Sam Neumann of Awful Announcing wrote on July 2.

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“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office encourages consumers who believe they have been misled to contact us,” the office said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. “Attorney General Hanaway takes consumer protection very seriously, and we will work diligently to uncover the facts.”

Per an investigation done by Awful Announcing’s Ben Koo and Brendon Kleen, the complaints against Miller cover fantasy football leagues, football camps, and scouting lessons. At least seven people told them they paid entry fees, sometimes as much as $500, to join charity fantasy leagues organized by Miller. But he was “unreachable” when these people came to collect the due amount for their wins. Per Awful Announcing, Miller was involved in 91 fantasy leagues during the 2025 season.

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Koo and Kleen claimed that such “experiences” conducted by Miller go back nearly a decade. They first broke the news after a Reddit thread titled ‘Matt Miller Leagues and Scam’ went viral. Since then, Awful Announcing claimed that more than 40 people have come forward with similar complaints.

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Miller and ESPN have yet to address the issue. The draft analyst is still in the process of recovering from a devastating injury he suffered in the aforementioned collision.

ESPN Analyst Matt Miller on the Road to Recovery

KOAM was the first to report what happened on June 17. Miller drove over the center line in Jasper County, Missouri, and collided head-on with a semi-truck. The other driver walked away without a scratch. But Miller suffered serious injuries. After being taken to Mercy Hospital, doctors ended up amputating his left arm just to save him.

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Soon after, a GoFundMe page asking for $55,000 was set up for Miller’s recovery. The fundraiser has nearly reached its goal, with donations coming from familiar names in the industry. David Finocchio, who owns Bleacher Report and used to work alongside Miller, chipped in. So did Pat McAfee, who gave $5,525. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added another $1,000.

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The campaign is still active and has collected more than $50,000. But how it plays out now, with the investigation and allegations swirling around Miller, is a big question. Per Awful Announcing, the campaign caused the aforementioned Reddit thread to draw more attention.

Miller, however, is focused on updating fans about his recovery process only.

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Before one procedure on June 26, he wrote on X, “Today’s surgery is a big one. To find out if my shoulder can be reconstructed in order to support a prosthetic arm. Your continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated.”

A few days later, he posted again, saying he was “Excited to see what the hardest year of life brings.”