It’s safe to say that Arch Manning has been under immense pressure to deliver performances because of his last name, hailing from the same family as Peyton and Eli Manning. Amid his lack of performance, an ESPN analyst thinks he might need to change teams for better results, and has deterred him from declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft.

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“I think Arch Manning is an imperfect prospect like a lot of these kids are,” analyst Booger McFarland said on the Dan Patrick Show Friday. “And I think his ability to play quarterback position sometimes is really good and other times, it’s really bad.”

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McFarland then touched upon an added variable, which is the “juxtaposition” of what was expected from another Manning in football versus what the world is getting right now, leading to the criticism the 22-year-old is facing. However, the Texas QB’s talent cannot be undermined.

“I think that Arch is a super talent. He’s 6’3, 225. He’s athletic. He can throw it. He’s got the lineage. He’s got all the things, but he doesn’t quite put it all together,” added McFarland.

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Manning has been under heavy scrutiny, as fans and analysts have seen inaccuracies in his form. In 10 games this season, Manning has completed 187 of 289 pass attempts for 2,189 yards and thrown 19 touchdowns. He has also thrown 10 interceptions in the process.

If we look at his career with the Texas Longhorns, he has yet to win a national championship with the team. His career has ranged from being a potential Heisman Trophy winner to succumbing to harsh criticism. Now, McFarland thinks Manning can do way better with a different program and a different voice in his head during plays.

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“He’s been at Texas for four years, and he’s heard the same voice over and over in Steve Sarkisian. I think if you’re Cooper and you’re Eli and you’re Archie, and you’re Payton, and you’re the Manning family, I think you tell Arch, ‘Hey, let’s go hear from a different voice.’ Maybe it’s in Ole Miss (Rebels). Maybe it’s Kentucky (Wildcats) with Will Stein,” McFarland continued.

McFarland’s assessment implies that Manning would take up his fifth year of college eligibility next year. There has been plenty of speculation about whether Manning would play another year of college football, as he does have an extra year of eligibility, or if he’ll decide that it’s time for the big transition. For now, many analysts have drifted towards him staying in college football for another year.

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Manning, though, isn’t too fond of talking about his future. The Longhorns quarterback recently said he would be attending the senior day ceremonies before the final home game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks, saying, “I’m a senior, so I’m doing it.”

But just like many of his other interviews with different publications, he once again refused to predict his future directly while talking about how “great” his career has been.

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“I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a person and a player,” Manning said. “I’ve enjoyed my time, but I’m just focused on this week, winning this week. I’m not really thinking about the future right now.”

While others are concerned about Manning’s future, considering he’s in competition with Drew Mestemaker, Trinidad Chambliss, CJ Carr, and Darian Mensah, who are some of the best of the batch, his season with the Longhorns is still left.

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The No. 5 Longhorns are 8-2 (5-2 SEC) and have the chance to host a College Football Playoff game. Manning just closed out a game with a winning four-yard touchdown against LSU, beating them 22-21 at Baton Rouge.

Manning grew up attending games at Death Valley and saw his family names lead last-minute wins. But he himself was the carrier this time around, shaking off a three-interception game to pass the winning TD to Raleek Brown with 3 seconds remaining.

“That’s what it’s all about: Death Valley at night, two-minute drive, let’s go. It means the world,” Manning said. “I was pointing out to some of my teammates where I sat at these games growing up. So just coming back home, getting it done in the last few seconds, it’s a memory I’ll have for the rest of my life.”

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Despite the criticism, Manning has chosen not to retaliate for the most part, instead keeping his energy saved for the games.

Just recently, he was nominated for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given to the best QB in college football, and was one of the five finalists.

Texas will next play its final home game against Arkansas on Saturday, and Manning wants to continue the winning momentum.