ESPN Announces Major Draft Coverage Plans With 13 Programs After Handing Pat McAfee the Keys

Rich Eisen has called the NFL Network’s draft broadcast every year since the channel launched in 2003. For two decades, he did it as ESPN’s competitor. But on April 23rd, he will do it as an ESPN employee. The April 1 integration of NFL Network under Disney made that official. One company now controls every major television feed of the NFL Draft, and they’re going big.

ESPN announced 13 programs covering the lead-up and broadcast of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, pulling ESPN2, ABC, NFL Network, Disney+, and Hulu into a single coverage umbrella.

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The pre-draft coverage kicks off with ‘NFL Draft Daily,’ where host Field Yates will lead a deep roster of analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. and Matt Miller through at least five mock drafts, before NFL Network takes over with its own ‘Path to the Draft’ evening show.

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🏈Daily @NFLDraft shows

🏈Marquee studio programming w/insiders & draft analysts

🏈Constant new editions of draft-centric podcasts

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— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 30, 2026

“These offerings will be intertwined with the NFL news, insight, and analysis across ESPN’s NFL Live (4 p.m.), and NFL Network’s Good Morning Football (8 a.m.) and The Insiders (7 p.m.),” ESPN shared in a press release. “As well as across ESPN’s entire daily studio show lineup, including Get Up (8 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.), The Pat McAfee Show (12 p.m.), Pardon the Interruption (5 p.m.) and multiple editions of SportsCenter.”

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Beyond the live feeds and studio shows, ESPN has also lined up two podcasts. ESPN’s First Draft airs on Mondays and Thursdays for draft analysis, hosted by Kiper Jr., Yates, and Mike Greenberg. On the other hand, Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks’ Move the Sticks airs three times a week (Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday). Together, this forms the 13-program blueprint for the ‘26 draft. But there’s even more.

“Fans will also see many familiar specials across both networks with the return of Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL, NFL Matchup: 2026 NFL Draft Special, and The Draft: Featured, as well as live Pro Day coverage with Path to the Draft: Indiana Showcase (April 1, 1 p.m.), featuring projected first pick, QB Fernando Mendoza,” the statement added.

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The draft weekend itself is split across four broadcasts. Mike Greenberg leads the ESPN feed for the sixth consecutive year alongside Kiper Jr., Schefter, Molly McGrath, Booger McFarland, and Louis Riddick. ABC’s Rece Davis fronts a separate presentation with Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Laura Rutledge. Eisen, now an ESPN employee, takes the NFL Network booth for the 20th straight year.

Pittsburgh is projected to draw up to 700,000 visitors over the three draft days, making it the largest event in the city’s history. But a fan tracking the draft from Combine season through pick 257 won’t need to leave the Disney ecosystem. ESPN has the perfect coverage plan, but the sharper question is who they put at the front of it. And that brings us to the fourth draft broadcast.

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Pat McAfee’s national spotlight

When free agency opened in March 2025, ESPN pulled the plug on its separate SportsCenter special and ran everything through the Pat McAfee Show. The network handed its most important NFL news cycle of the offseason to a man some of its own employees had once reportedly called an “entitled diva.” And it was all by design.

The numbers explain it best. McAfee’s show averaged 447,000 live and concurrent viewers back in October 2025 (up 18% year-on-year), and crossed one billion total media views in a single month. ESPN decided to run free agency through McAfee’s platform because he was simply unmissable.

“Pat’s impact is undeniable, and we are thrilled with the phenomenal results his show continues to achieve,” Burke Magnus, ESPN’s President of Content, had said. “Garnering over a billion views in a single month is an extraordinary accomplishment, proving the power of the loyal and growing audience that he and his team have worked so hard to develop.”

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So when the Draft rolls around, The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular will take the center stage, and mark the third consecutive year we get to see McAfee on site for the drafts.

The conventional read is that ESPN deployed Pat McAfee as a ratings draw while Kiper and Greenberg handle the real work. Instead, McAfee’s show will be the network’s delivery route for its biggest draft updates. Kiper and Greenberg can provide immense institutional credibility, but McAfee owns the room.