ESPN Employees Receive Bad News on Job Security Days After $3B NFL Takeover

Essentials Inside The Story ESPN finalized the deal with NFL Network on April 1, 2026.

ESPN had a similar layoff pattern from 2015 to 2017.

Explore all the NFL’s digital assets that have been taken over by ESPN.

Usually, leagues sell broadcast rights to networks. This time, the dynamic is different. As part of the $3 billion NFL Media deal, the league became a minority stakeholder in ESPN. The move immediately drew attention to what changes might follow inside the network as both sides begin integrating their operations. And naturally, any change or disruption happening at the network, for example, a round of layoffs, would mean that we hold the network responsible for it, right?

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“ESPN is about to be hit with a round of layoffs,” John Ourand said. “I’m told the number will land near 30, primarily in off-camera departments.”

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While the timings make it all look closely tied to the NFL Media deal, the situation inside ESPN appears to be shaped by several larger shifts already underway at the network. Moreover, according to Ourand, the impending dismissals have almost nothing to do with ESPN’s latest acquisition. Instead, part of the explanation traces back to a temporary but measurable revenue disruption last year, and that’s just the starting.



During Disney’s carriage dispute with YouTube TV, more than 10 million subscribers lost access to ESPN and other Disney networks for nearly two weeks. The blackout came at a sensitive moment in the sports calendar and, according to Ourand’s reporting, resulted in an unexpected revenue shortfall of roughly $100 million. While not the primary driver behind the cuts, the episode appears to have accelerated the timing of the layoffs now being planned.

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Beyond that short-term setback, ESPN is navigating a much larger shift that has been unfolding for years: the steady erosion of the cable bundle that once anchored its business model.

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A decade ago, the network reached close to 100 million U.S. households through traditional pay television. Today, that number sits closer to 60 million. Because ESPN historically earned some of the highest per-subscriber carriage fees in the industry, often between $8 and $10 per household each month, the decline in cable penetration has translated directly into shrinking guaranteed revenue.

That shift has forced the company deeper into its transition toward a direct-to-consumer streaming future. It brings long-term flexibility but a high short-term cost. Building a standalone streaming infrastructure requires investment in distribution technology, licensing arrangements, marketing strategy, and subscriber acquisition, all before the platform can replace the stability provided by cable affiliate fees.

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At the same time, the cost of carrying major sports rights continues to climb.

ESPN is already operating under a new NBA media agreement that adds roughly $1 billion per year compared to its previous deal, while its updated College Football Playoff package is valued at nearly double the prior contract. Another round of NFL rights negotiations is expected soon, and industry projections suggest the next agreement could increase those costs by as much as 50 to 60 percent. As rights fees continue rising even while subscriber revenue moves in the opposite direction, ESPN might have had to rebalance spending elsewhere.

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There is also a larger corporate transition happening around ESPN itself. Over the past year, Disney has explored ways to bring in strategic partners and position the network as a more independent business unit. The NFL’s new minority equity stake fits within that broader shift.

Meanwhile, the NFL and ESPN have also provided further clarification on the matter: “With the closing, we will begin integrating NFL employees into ESPN in the months ahead,” the NFL and ESPN said in a joint statement on Saturday. “As we look to the future, NFL fans can look forward to expanded NFL programming, greater access to NFL Network, innovative Fantasy experiences, and unparalleled coverage of America’s most popular sport.”

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Taken together, those pressures help explain why the latest round of cuts is happening now, just a few days after the blockbuster deal that looks like this:

ESPN takes over the NFL’s digital assets for $3 billion

The NFL has finally become ESPN’s limited partner following the sellout of NFL Media. It resulted in the loss of the NFL Network, the rights to distribute the league’s famous show, RedZone, across satellite and cable operators, along with other streaming platforms. The deal also involved the transfer of multiple on-air personalities who are still under contract with the league’s digital assets.

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The NFL Network, which boasts 50 million subscribers, will not reflect the ownership change on screen until April. With ESPN now owning brand rights for RedZone, it will likely launch various RedZone channels dedicated to college football, basketball, or other sports. It plans to merge its Fantasy Football with NFL Fantasy Football.

Moreover, the NFL Network will continue to broadcast seven games each season and will get additional games owned by ESPN. These include some overlapping Monday night slots. Meanwhile, ESPN would also add three extra games to the NFL Network’s package. Amid these changes, the NFL will continue to own and operate NFL Films, NFL+, and its official website, among others.

Imago Trump Announces DC Will Host the 2027 NFL Draft Roger Goodell, Commissioner, National Football League NFL listens to United States President Donald J Trump announce DC will host the 2027 NFL draft in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC USA, 05 May 2025. The move comes after the Washington Commanders announced they planned to return to DC in a new stadium built on the site of Robert F Kennedy Stadium.. Credit: Jim LoScalzo / Pool via CNP/AdMedia Washington District of Columbia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxAUS Copyright: xx JJL21646-5370474 CNP/Deemed admphotostwo930275

Also, the league retained its rights to four international games. Earlier, it shared its plans with the teams to play at least one overseas contest. It will become a reality if the regular season is extended to 18 games. Per Disney’s financial disclosures, ESPN’s net value stands at $30 billion. As part of the deal, the parent company can buy back its shares from the NFL by July 2034.

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At the same time, the league also has the option to increase its stockholding by 4%. The full impact of the deal will materialize once ESPN fully absorbs the NFL Media.