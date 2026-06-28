ESPN Faces Backlash After Matt Miller Turns to Public for Help After Near-Fatal Crash

A few days back, ESPN’s Matt Miller suffered a horrific accident in Missouri when he was traveling in his 2023 Ford Bronco. He crossed the center line of Highway 71 in Jasper County, Missouri, and crashed into a semi-truck. Following the collision, the vehicles ended up off the road.

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Miller underwent surgery at the Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, where his left arm was amputated. Besides losing his arm, he also sustained a compound fracture of his left femur, a shattered left kneecap, and multiple broken ribs.

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A week after the accident, Miller got a little better and posted on social media about the accident. Interestingly, he also added a link to a GoFundMe page, where his family raised money for his surgery.

Many found it shocking to see a top ESPN personality opting for public funds for surgery. However, instead of raising funds for the surgery, the situation became more complicated for the ESPN Draft analyst. Initially, the target amount was $10,000. Later, it was raised to $30,000, and then again to $50,000. Currently, it is at $55,000, with almost $43,500 collected.

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Matt Miller has been working for ESPN for five years. He joined as a Draft contributor in 2021. In 2022, he transitioned into a draft analyst role while making frequent appearances across NFL Live, SportsCenter, and Get Up!.

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Before joining ESPN, he worked for Bleacher Report for a decade. During the last offseason, he even received a contract extension from ESPN. Although his contract details remain undisclosed, he is believed to earn hundreds of thousands every year, if not millions.

To put it into perspective, NFL insider Adam Schefter makes around $9 million a year at ESPN. Also, popular sports analyst Stephen A. Smith signed a $100 million contract right before Miller received his extension. It was a five-year contract with Smith making an average of $20 million annually. So, ESPN certainly doesn’t pay less to its people. Moreover, Miller is one of their main guys on NFL Draft Day.

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Although it is a once-a-year event, it is still a big one. So, everything points to Miller having a big payday at ESPN. But still, he seems to be focused on raising funds through the site. Last Friday, he underwent a second surgery, and has yet to address all the chaos that is happening online.

Matt Miller’s Go Fund Me Move Attracts Criticism For ESPN

“@espn do the right thing instead of having Matt beg for donations,” commented a fan on Miller’s post.

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Given Miller’s fundraising for his operation, fans are under the impression that ESPN is not paying him. Because when one of their top guys is taking such a step, it raises a lot of questions.

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“Does ESPN not have insurance?” wrote another fan.

ESPN provides medical insurance and comprehensive health benefits to its employees. Irrespective of the insurance benefits, Miller’s action of raising funds still stands. The comments just kept on coming, and most of them targeted Miller and his employer.

“@espn @ESPNNFL y’all better take care of this man. He shouldn’t need a damn GoFundMe. Take care of your own…this is a horrible look,” wrote a fan.

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That is not all. ESPN is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. So, on top of being a multi-billion dollar organization, it is owned by another multi-billion dollar company. Yet, it seems to be unable to pay its employees.

A $30 billion company under the umbrella of a $190 billion company, and they can’t help out their employee? C’mon, @espn.

Another fan commented, “I feel for Matt, but after seeing what Russini was making, it’s hard to give anyone in media any of my money. @ ESPN, do right by your people.”

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With comments flying all over Matt Miller’s post, there seems to be no statement from him. The GoFundMe page is still active, and a little over $10k is left to reach the $55k mark. Now, it remains to be seen whether the amount will be increased again or if this is the final number. If the former turns out to be true, the outrage could reach new heights.