ESPN Has ‘Different Rules’ for Pat McAfee & Stephen A. Smith Than Everyone Else, Claims Insider After Ryan Clark Firing

ESPN’s recent wave of layoffs continues to fuel debate about how the network treats its biggest personalities. This time, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand raised a compelling argument that the network seemingly handles its marquee stars differently from the rest of its talent roster. He offered a blunt assessment of the network’s current hierarchy.

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“There’s rules for Stephen A., there’s rules for Pat McAfee, and then there’s a different set of rules for everyone else,” Marchand said on his podcast. “And I think there are. I mean, Ryan Clark learned that, I think, in this situation to some degree.”

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During his commentary, Marchand specifically called Ryan Clark, Cam Newton, Tom Pelissero, Karl Ravech, and others the “real victims” of ESPN’s layoffs. On the other hand, he branded Smith and McAfee as the “fake victims.” His characterization seems to be based on the notion that the network’s top-tier stars enjoy significant contractual protection and internal influence, unlike Clark and others.

NFL biographer Jeff Pearlman had a similar opinion. Taking to TikTok, Pearlman shared a rant slamming McAfee for indulging in gambling talk on the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee claimed that he got insider information about LeBron James’ free agency destination from Shams Charania and reportedly placed a wager.

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“ESPN just laid off a bunch of people, real reporters, real journalists, people who take this seriously,” Pearlman said. “And we’re listening to Shams, who’s their NBA insider, on the show with the guy talking about how he used information that he received on his show from people involved with his show to gamble on where LeBron James is going.”

However, Marchand’s reasoning seems to center around leverage and security. His comparison perfectly highlights the reality of ESPN’s current, star-driven strategy. As Jemele Hill recently highlighted, ESPN has started building around the massive draws of McAfee and Smith.

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Hill claimed that ESPN and other media houses used to invest in developing their in-house shows. But that’s no longer the case. Because The Pat McAfee Show already functioned as a highly successful, plug-and-play unit with a massive digital following, ESPN licensed the show while allowing McAfee to retain total creative control over his own production.

The ESPN layoffs happened after Disney acquired NFL Network. The deal gave them a 10% equity stake in ESPN. But Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s chairman, told Front Office Sports that the decision around the layoffs was based on a careful evaluation of the company’s collective teams, resources, and organizational structure.

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Whether one agrees with Marchand’s assessment or not, his comments have added another layer to the ongoing conversation surrounding ESPN’s business model.