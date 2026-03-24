ESPN Hires Longtime Giants Reporter Madelyn Burke, Set to Hand ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Role

The NFL offseason isn’t about players switching teams, it’s also when TV personalities make big switches of their own. ESPN recently strengthened its elite broadcasting lineup by adding Madelyn Burke, who grew into a recognized face among New York Giants fans after a long association with the franchise.

“Some personal news: I’m over the moon to begin this next chapter of my career in my dream job!” noted Burke on her Instagram. “SportsCenter is a show I grew up watching, a cornerstone of ESPN for decades, and I’m so honored to join such an iconic program.”

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SportsCenter has been around for over four decades, completing a total of 43 seasons to date. Joining the panel of such an iconic show is certainly a huge honor for any reporter, as she mentioned. While she will be a primary anchor, the show also has a rotating team of anchors, like Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson.

Burke is set to start her new role with ESPN in April 2026, and she will work from the network’s headquarters located in Bristol, Connecticut. Besides TV anchoring, her role is expected to span across digital platforms, including the live game coverage during the regular season.

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The seasoned broadcaster’s proficiency in storytelling, along with her versatility, played a role in the hiring, per ESPN Senior Vice President Mike Foss. As she steps into a new chapter in her career, she is saddened by leaving the Giants.

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Madelyn Burke shares emotional farewell after a decade with Big Blue

Madelyn Burke formerly worked in Los Angeles before moving to New York in 2015. Her career trajectory took a new turn in 2016 when she received a major break to work as a reporter and host for the New York Giants. Following a decade-long journey with the Big Blue, she left a heartfelt message, reflecting on her time there.

“After 10 seasons of covering the New York Football Giants, it’s time for me to move on,” noted Burke on a separate Instagram post. “A bittersweet goodbye, as I’ve loved being a part of Big Blue and watching this organization evolve over the last decade.”

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In the last ten years, she has held different roles working with the four-time Super Bowl Champions. She served as a host of Giants’ Post Game Live on the MSG Network and as a Sideline Reporter for WFAN. Moreover, she was the primary face for the franchise’s digital and social media segments, which is why she is expected to hold a similar role for ESPN.

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Her reporting duties didn’t end there. She also worked as the co-host of series like Giants Access Blue and Big Blue Kick Off Live. Even though her initial role at the organization revolved around giving information, it gradually expanded to a detailed pre-game and post-game analysis alongside a regular presence during press conferences.

Interestingly, her impressive broadcasting resume also includes working for Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, Prime Video, and Fox Sports. Between 2006 and 2009, Burke was employed by ESPN, working as an intern and production assistant. After 17 years, life brought her full circle, proving why the wait was worth it.