“ESPN Isn’t Managing Pat McAfee”: Network Criticized for Firing Lead College GameDay Producer Amid Alleged Friction With Colts Legend

With Pat McAfee on the desk, ESPN’s College GameDay averaged 2.7 million viewers per episode in 2025. That’s about a 22% increase from the previous year. However, the network shook things up with the program with just a week left in the new collegiate football season. Awful Announcing reported that Jim Gaeiro, GameDay’s lead producer, was being removed from the crew, marking yet another staffing change in the network. McAfee, thanks to his dominant presence on the show, caught fire for the staffing change.

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“Pat McAfee, a former kicker, is apparently so powerful at ESPN that College GameDay can post record ratings and the guy producing the show still gets shown the door after friction with him,” Sirius XM’s Tom Byrne said, slamming the network on X. “At some point ESPN isn’t managing McAfee. McAfee is managing ESPN.”

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Behind the scenes, Gaiero is reportedly being moved to pregame programming for ESPN’s broadcast of Super Bowl LXI. Awful Announcing reported that “friction with Pat McAfee was factored into the decision” to move Gaiero, who’s been with the network for more than 30 years.

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Here’s what McAfee said:

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“If you think about old white people and old ESPN people, those are really the people that hate me the most at this stage of life,” McAfee said in an Instagram video back in October 2025. “Now granted, there’s some other groups that certainly have threatened my life on a pretty regular basis, I’d say they hate me too. But throughout the entirety, old whites and the old ESPN people over the last like three years have really hated me. That’s who all the producers are of GameDay too.”

However, Burke Magnus, ESPN’s executive vice president of programming, defended the former punter. In a conversation with the SI Media podcast, he argued McAfee wasn’t really targeting any specific producer. The GameDay host was finding it “challenging” to be in a corporate environment in Magnus’ eyes, and McAfee didn’t mean any harm.

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“Frustration just kind of comes out of him at times as does all the joy and humor and enthusiasm that he has for sports,” Magnus said. “Seems to me that’s who he is as a human being and that’s what makes him great.

In a previous interview with The Athletic, Magnus had said that he couldn’t imagine ESPN without McAfee.

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Since joining College GameDay, McAfee has raised the network’s numbers. And with the added popularity of his eponymous show, he’s pretty much the face of ESPN. However, many have suspected him of having influence over the network after figures like Ryan Clark, Cam Newton, and others were let go. Even former defensive end J.J. Watt didn’t hold back, calling out McAfee on his own show.

“Slow news day over there on the ESPN airwaves,” Watt said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I mean, besides the fact that you’re getting $100 million per year. They’re taking everybody off the network. Did they keep anybody? Or is everybody fired to pay you? I’m trying to figure it out.”

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According to The Athletic, McAfee is negotiating a contract with ESPN that could pay him more than $60 million per year. It would make him the highest-paid employee in the network, a title that currently belongs to Stephen A. Smith. McAfee has also secured a position in the Monday Night Countdown crew this year, which is yet another proof of how much ESPN values him

Jason Whitlock also offered his perspective on the changing power dynamics at ESPN. He claimed that the recent contract extension was a type of “surrender” by the network. McAfee has been building his brand, and that reflects on ESPN’s numbers.

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Ultimately, Gaiero’s exit signals a clear shift in how ESPN handles its top talent. But the main question is whether McAfee’s influence has crossed the line into determining network personnel decisions.