“ESPN Let Me Go on My Day Off”: Giants Super Bowl Champ Removed From NFL Network’s Popular Show After One Season

Former New York Giants safety Will Blackmon will have to build a new routine to keep himself busy. What began as a great week off turned out to be a critical moment in his career, as ESPN sent him some tough news ahead of the weekend.

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“ESPN/GMFB let me go on my day off. I was added to the roster in April and didn’t even get a snap. A Healthy scratch. I went from practice squad to a camp body,” wrote Blackmon on his X feed, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

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Awful Announcing reported that the analyst’s contract was not renewed by ESPN.

Will Blackmon first signed with NFL Network on July 7, 2025. He had already been contributing to GMFB broadcasts as part of a rotating panel of analysts who occasionally appeared on the show. His presence and analysis impressed the network enough that he was made a regular, full-time panelist on the show for the entire 2025 NFL season. Blackmon joined after the departure of veteran host Akbar Gbajabiamila.

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NFL Network, which was acquired by ESPN this April, has set off a domino effect of sorts. Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported this March that all running contracts would be absorbed by ESPN. However, after an employee’s contract expires, they would have to negotiate for a new one. Parent company Disney will then decide who they’d want to keep, a source told McCarthy. However, the decision even had seniors concerned.

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“A lot of people who have their contracts expiring this spring or summer—on-air people, reporters and anchors—are very worried about what their future will look like,” an anonymous source told Front Office Sports.

After the merger, Deadline mentioned that no changes were expected to NFL Network shows. But Blackmon exiting Good Morning Football might spark concern in the network once again. The show is one of the biggest on the network’s catalogue. And per Front Office Sports, also a show that Roger Goodell likes to watch.

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Blackmon, also a former return specialist, spent 11 years in the league and won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011. He played sparingly in these 11 years, but recorded two great seasons before the end of his career with the Washington Redskins.

Blackmon previously worked with Sky Sports UK as an analyst for its NFL broadcast. He also commentates on the FS1 network, and is part of the ACC football coverage crew for The CW. He has also begun a training academy for young footballers in Rhode Island.

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The core GMFB crew is so far intact. Fans will still get to see Manti Te’o, wrestler Seth Rollins, Kyle Brandt, and Jamie Erdahl. Fans will also see reporter Sherree Burruss, insider Mike Garafolo, and analysts Ron Rivera, Michael Robinson, and Isaiah Stanback feature in the coverage.