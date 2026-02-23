ESPN Makes Announcement on Patrick Mahomes’ $275M Franchise After New Programming Direction

Sport Bilder des Tages June 13, 2024: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win Super Bowl LVIII. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240613_zma_c04_072 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Sport Bilder des Tages June 13, 2024: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win Super Bowl LVIII. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240613_zma_c04_072 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Essentials Inside The Story ESPN is officially replacing a historic 35-year Sunday night broadcasting staple.

Patrick Mahomes’ $275 million Kansas City franchise landed an exclusive original showcase.

These network decisions guarantee unprecedented mainstream exposure for the team.

Besides women’s basketball’s growing popularity, soccer is steadily drawing large crowds. With that in mind, ESPN has recently announced the release of a new documentary called NWSL: The Final Third, which will feature the Kansas City Current, a soccer team co-owned by Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The three teams we embedded with were navigating very different realities as the 2025 regular season concluded,” said the director, Marie Margolius, about the series. “The drama that unfolded was incredible to witness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The series will consist of three episodes, with the premiere scheduled for February 25. Apart from the Kansas City Current, the docuseries will feature two other National Women’s Soccer League teams: Angel City FC and Washington Spirit.

Riding on the popularity of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes, Current has become one of the recognized teams in the league, which has a market valuation of $275 million. As per Forbes’ most valuable women’s sports teams in the world, the team sits in seventh position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although founded in 2020, it showed rapid improvement to become one of the best-performing teams in the league. Two years after the debut, they reached the NWSL Championship final in 2022, where they fell short of the title against the Portland Thorns FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

KC Current’s exceptional growth in the past few years was not only fuelled by Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes. They invested heavily in improving the women’s soccer infrastructure and selected the best talents from the country, building a loyal fan base in this exciting era of women’s soccer.

Meanwhile, Brittany’s path to this ownership isn’t a matter of coincidence, but it comes from her true passion and genuine love for the sport. The 30-year-old was a highly successful soccer player, playing both at the collegiate and professional levels. While she played for the University of Texas at Tyler in college, she had a one-year professional stint in Iceland.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest documentary reveal comes on the heels of another major broadcasting shift. Just days prior to the docuseries announcement, ESPN unveiled a massive new programming direction that will further amplify the NWSL and the Kansas City Current.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN introduces Women’s Sports Sundays in a major programming shift

ESPN is set to bring a change to the sports schedule on Sunday night. Moving to 2026, the network will introduce Women’s Sports Sundays, replacing Sunday Night Baseball, which first aired in 1990. Hence, the brand-new women’s program will take place instead of the 35-year-old show, as it’s moving to NBC.

The Women’s Sports Sundays will feature two widely followed female sports at present—basketball and soccer. It will telecast live NWSL and WNBA games, and they will be aired for nine back-to-back weeks, showing twelve games. The sponsors and advertisers have already shown keen interest in this new project, with the financial services firm Ally emerging as the major name.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rise of Women‘s Football (@theriseofwomensfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post



“Women’s sports are experiencing continued momentum,” said ESPN’s Rosalyn Durant about the new programming. “Women’s Sports Sundays is ESPN’s next step in meeting that demand,”

Besides telecasting the live games, ESPN plans to have a broadcasting team while ensuring social media outreach, just like any other major sporting league. With the new show on the line on a major network like ESPN, the women’s soccer teams, including Mahomes’ Kansas City Current, could get a much-needed exposure.