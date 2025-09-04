ESPN Makes Decision on NFL Reporter After Blocking Jason Kelce From Career Freedom

Sharing might be caring, but it’s business at the end of the day, and ESPN once again proved it’s not big on that. On the eve of the 2025 NFL season, they confirmed another name on that front. Apparently, they became serious when suitors began lining up for their star reporter, who’s been with the network since 2016. Without further delay, the network took Jeff Darlington off the market with a multi-year contract extension, especially with YouTube and Netflix keeping a keen eye on the free agency.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The award-winning NFL reporter will continue broadcasting Sunday NFL Countdown and SportsCenter, while also joining the official team of ESPN to cover the Masters, PGA Championship, and Wimbledon. But most importantly, ESPN has put him on the panel for their first Super Bowl broadcast, set for February 14, 2027. This time, the network is making sure to use all of Darlington’s skills. So we’ll be getting the live reporting of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Week 1 from Darlington as an essayist. And looks like it’s everything he wanted.

“There’s really no better place than ESPN for me. We have rights to the type of events that [fit] my skill-set from a storytelling standpoint,” said the 43-year-old NFL reporter. The network posted the news in an X post, congratulating their National Reporter and tagging him. “From the #NFL to the Masters, Wimbledon & beyond, Darlington will continue to bring his dynamic reporting to fans,” they wrote. Shortly afterward, the Emmy-winner retweeted it to express his gratitude as well as his excitement to continue “doing what [he] loves: Sharing the stories of sports and the people who play them.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, not everyone in the network would resonate with such emotions for ESPN. While it’s not reported whether Darlington was actively pursued by other networks, ESPN’s star analyst Jason Kelce certainly was. This season, YouTube is broadcasting an NFL game for the first time in history, and they wanted Kelce on their side. ESPN’s response? They banned the former Philly legend from joining any other broadcasters until his contract with ESPN expires.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes things even worse is that the game YouTube will be streaming is between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, aka Jason’s brother Travis Kelce’s team. And we very well know how much the older Kelce enjoys calling his brother’s games. Though he hasn’t officially made any comments regarding his ban, he did say, “I would give anything to be able to play football again.” Does this mean he’ll be making a comeback to Philly? Sadly, no. The story ended when he hung his cleats in an emotional goodbye in 2024 spring. It just goes to show how quickly things can change in the world of sports—one moment, all focus is on the gridiron, the next, another story takes center stage

AD

Jeff Darlington’s turning point in life

While there are many reasons why ESPN didn’t let Darlington go, one big reason could be the recognition he gained in 2024. It was his first time covering the PGA Championship. Awaiting the second round of the championship to begin at Valhalla Golf Club, he saw a Louisville cop screaming and shoving the Olympic gold medalist, Scottie Scheffler, against his car before handcuffing him. Darlington instantly got alerted, but still it didn’t scare him as he took out his cell phone and began recording the arrest while closely following the police. Things instantly heated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For a second, Darlington thought he would be sitting beside Scheffler in the patrol car, handcuffed. The policeman kept on telling him to “step back.” But the ESPN reporter etched his name synonymous with persistence in those witching hours. He even tried to interview the three-time PGA champion sitting in the back of the car, but the officer stopped Darlington, threatening to handcuff him. Shortly afterwards, he broke the story on X.

“It was crazy,” he admitted later in an interview on May 17, 2024. “I was walking the line between being a journalist, an event reporter at the PGA Championship, who recognizes that he’s here to cover the No. 1 golfer in the world playing golf, and a human being who’s witnessing something that feels off.” Interestingly, a few months later, in September, the reporter witnessed another arrest. This time, of NFL player Tyreek Hill. The spotlight of covering two of the biggest breaking news stories of 2024, Darlington earned worldwide recognition and some prominent interviews as well.