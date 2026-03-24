ESPN Makes Final Decision on Future of Rich Eisen-Led NFL Network Draft Coverage After $3B Merger – Report

Since ESPN announced its takeover of the NFL Network, there have been concerns about the future of several rival shows. One of them is NFL Draft coverage, with Rich Eisen serving as the leading man. The show, which offered thorough reporting and analysis of the draft event, received a major update as the broadcasting giant recently decided not to shut it down. What does change, though, is that the audience will now enjoy multiple versions of the offseason’s biggest event in one place.

“NFL Network will continue hosting its own version of the NFL Draft as it goes under ESPN ownership, sources tell FOS,” First Offfice Sports wrote on X. “Rich Eisen will continue to host NFL Network’s draft coverage. Disney will now have four different draft broadcasts.”

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ESPN’s decision not to pull the Rich Eisen-led show off the air is surprising. It is because the broadcast network has its own show dedicated to the annual NFL draft. Moreover, the two sides have been locking horns since 2006 over viewership ratings, guest lineup, and overall popularity. For now, the update keeps Eisen in place despite the ongoing transition.

It will require him and fellow NFL Network broadcasters to move to ESPN or Disney, starting April 1, 2026. As part of the deal, ESPN will not terminate the existing contracts of these on-air talents. However, they are on their own once these deals expire, as mergers often lead to changes in roles for the people involved. As for the coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft, Disney and ESPN reportedly want to “flood the zone” with their wild expansion plan.

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They want to treat viewers to four unique coverage of the event taking place in Pittsburgh from April 23 to April 25. Now, here’s a look at what the audience may expect from these multiple coverages. Host Mike Greenberg will take on the role of the primary host for the sixth consecutive year in ESPN’s broadcast. It will thoroughly cover all seven rounds, with the guest list remaining intact with familiar faces.

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These include Mel Kiper Jr., insider Adam Schefter, and reporter Molly McGrath, among others. Meanwhile, the NFL Network will stick to its more technical, Xs-and-Os approach. Rich Eisen will host the show for the 20th year, while the lineup will feature the usual guests, including Daniel Jeremiah, insider Ian Rapoport, Charles Davis, and Joel Klatt. Over on ABC, Rece Davis will front a college football-style broadcast.

As usual, it will air the first three rounds on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting ESPN’s coverage of the remaining ones on Saturday. At last, Pat McAfee will return with Draft Spectacular, and this year’s coverage will hold special meaning for him. He’ll be heading to his native place of Pittsburgh for on-location reporting. This approach suggests ESPN doesn’t want to kill its competition.

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Instead, they could nurture a healthy partnership with the NFL Network. If they pull it off, it will be similar to how the broadcasting company has operated alongside its college-focused networks. Meanwhile, the update comes nearly two months after the Disney-owned network acquired the NFL’s media assets.

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ESPN seals $3 billion deal for NFL media assets

In February 2026, ESPN secured a $3 billion deal to acquire the league’s media assets after clearing regulatory requirements in the United States. The move, supported by its parent company, the Walt Disney Company, allowed ESPN to take ownership control of NFL Media, the league’s popular show RedZone, NFL Network, and multiple streaming platforms.

As part of the deal, the sports broadcasting company also added the league’s digital products, such as NFL+, along with fantasy football services, to its package. Moreover, the company gained rights to additional regular-season games that originally aired on the NFL Network. They also enjoy the flexibility to expand the RedZone-style format into other sports, such as college football. They will need to secure the necessary broadcast rights first.

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Meanwhile, the $3 billion deal earned the NFL a 10% ownership stake in ESPN. According to Disney’s financial disclosures, its subsidiary boasts a total net worth of $30 billion. Interestingly, the Walt Disney Company can buy back its shares from the league by July 2034. It will all come down to how ESPN performs after this acquisition.

As for the NFL, it holds the option to increase its ownership by an additional 4% under similar terms. The full impact of the deal will likely roll out next season, once ESPN fully takes over NFL Media. By adding extra live games to its portfolio, the company will now air 28 matchups per season. Additionally, the network is on track to air its first-ever Super Bowl in 2027. It marks a major milestone in a partnership that dates back decades and continues to grow in value.