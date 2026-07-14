ESPN Pulls the Plug on NFL Show After Just 2 Seasons Amid Poor Ratings

It isn’t unusual for TV shows to get canceled, but it’s rare for it to happen this quietly and this soon. After just two seasons, NFL Network has pulled a show that never fully established itself, with ESPN reportedly playing a significant role in the decision.

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“Report: ESPN ends syndicated ‘Good Morning Football’ show amid soft ratings,” Awful Announcing posted on X.

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ESPN has pulled the plug on GMFB: Overtime, the syndicated spinoff of Good Morning Football, just under two years after it hit the air.

For the record, the program made its debut way back in August 2024 and was broadcast via many over-the-air affiliates around the country, thanks to Sony Pictures, as well as the Roku Sports Channel, which is free. Now that the NFL Network is officially under ESPN’s control, the syndicated version of the show is over. Front Office Sports broke the news first.

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A quick refresher on how we got here. ESPN took over NFL Network as part of a deal struck in August 2025, one that also gave the NFL a 10% stake in ESPN. That deal officially closed this past January. As for why ESPN decided to cancel the show now, that part’s still a mystery. Front Office Sports reported there was no clear explanation given.

That said, the ratings weren’t doing the show any favors. Looking at the most recent Nielsen viewership data, from the week of June 15 through 21, GMFB: Overtime pulled in an average of just 142,000 viewers across five episodes. This put the show at number 113 among 124 syndicated shows.

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This was not the only time the show failed, however, because even before summer began, during the football season, between December 15 and 21, 2025, it averaged 153,000 viewers, placing it at number 122 among 131 shows, according to Awful Announcing. Not exactly numbers that scream success.

At the end of the day, this move doesn’t really touch NFL Network’s day-to-day programming. But it’s one of the clearest signs yet of ESPN putting its own stamp on things since officially taking over NFL Network on April 1.

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Don’t worry, though, the main Good Morning Football show on NFL Network isn’t going anywhere. It’s sticking around.

Good Morning Football set to continue on NFL Network

Believe it or not, Good Morning Football is closing in on its 10th year on air. The show first hit screens back on August 1, 2016, and it’s been a staple of the NFL Network’s morning lineup ever since. If you’re not familiar, GMFB airs every weekday from 8 to 10 a.m. ET.

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The crew includes Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl, Manti Te’o, and WWE star Seth Rollins. Sherree Burruss handles the news updates, while Ron Rivera, Michael Robinson, and Isaiah Stanback pop in regularly as analysts.

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Moreover, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, and Ian Rapoport are on hand throughout the week. What’s made the show click with fans over the years isn’t just the football talk.

It’s the mix of humor, pop culture, and random tangents, everything from Goldeneye to the Oscars to Star Wars, plus the occasional deep dive into NFL Films archives. It’s also worth pointing out that GMFB was the first NFL Network show to broadcast out of New York since the network launched back in 2003. Behind the scenes, Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row produces the show, with Michael Davies serving as executive producer.

One more thing fans have been wondering about. Back in 2024, when the syndicated spinoff launched, GMFB got trimmed from three hours down to two. Now that the spinoff’s been cancelled, will the flagship show go back to its original length? So far, nobody’s confirmed anything either way.