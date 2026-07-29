ESPN Reportedly Identifies Panthers Legend as Ryan Clark’s Replacement After Mass Layoffs

ESPN is reportedly moving on after firing Ryan Clark, who was let go and informed of his dismissal while he was shooting for NFL Live. Fans could expect to see a former wide receiver—also a five-time Pro Bowler—to take his place. The move comes only days after Clark’s firing was reported.

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Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. might be in the running for a big role in the network, according to Front Office Sports. Smith is expected to have a “recurring role” across ESPN’s NFL programming, now that he is part of the company following the acquisition of NFL Network.

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Smith’s appearances could include ‘Get Up,’ ‘First Take,’ ‘NFL Live’ (where Clark used to be a host), and a new 2 p.m. ET show hosted by Peter Schrager expected to air right after ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ FOS reported.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, Sep 12, 2019 Charlotte, NC, USA NFL GameDay Kickoff analyst Steve Smith Sr. before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports, 12.09.2019 19:37:23, 13358841, NPStrans, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL, America Stadium PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 13358841

Some suspect that the duplication of roles following NFL Network’s acquisition is a big reason why ESPN laid off some veteran employees. Along with Clark, longtime MLB announcer Karl Ravech and renowned NFL insider Tom Pelissero were also let go. Cam Newton is another name. The narrative was further rooted after ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro claimed in an internal memo that the acquisition had forced the company to take some “difficult decisions.”

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However, Clark has been adamant about ESPN having an agenda against him.

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“They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing,” Clark said on The Pivot Podcast. “But there was no cause for it. So because there was no cause for it, you couldn’t just fire me, so you had to wait until the layoffs so you could camouflage it and veil it.”

Like Clarke, Ravech was not informed of his firing until the decision was made. He learned the news after The Athletic reached out to him for comment, and he replied that he was unaware of the development. Ravech worked for ESPN for more than three decades.

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But with these notable faces gone, ESPN had to do some damage control.

How Steve Smith’s style could fit ESPN’s lineup

Smith is now an analyst for NFL Network, appearing regularly on NFL Total Access and Good Morning Football. He also does color commentary on Panthers broadcasts.

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The competitive fire he played with never went away. Front Office Sports pointed to that personality as a natural fit for ESPN’s format. The report specifically noted it is easy to picture him going at it with Stephen A. Smith on air.

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Smith’s NFL career is also a big reason why ESPN could be leaning towards him as Clark’s replacement. He has long been a subject of Hall of Fame conversations in recent years, and was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Along with the five Pro Bowl nods, Smith is also a two-time First-team All-Pro honoree.

Smith spent 13 seasons with Carolina and three more with Baltimore, finishing his career with 1,090 receptions, 15,732 receiving yards, and 90 touchdowns (including postseason stats). He was inducted into the Carolina Panthers’ Hall of Honor on October 6, 2019.

ESPN has been busy filling out its NFL desk in the aftermath of the layoffs, and Smith’s blend of name recognition, on-field pedigree, and outspoken personality puts him in a good position to be one of the network’s bigger new football voices this season.