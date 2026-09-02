ESPN Reportedly Looking to Hire “Anti-White” Personality Amid Backlash Over Ryan Clark’s Firing

The sports media landscape shook in the past couple of months when ESPN unleashed a wave of layoffs. Network executives framed the sweeping cuts as a necessary restructuring maneuver following the publicized integration of NFL Network assets. Now, allegations suggest that ESPN is scrambling to manage the fallout with a questionable tactic.

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“RE: ESPN management, the backlash to firing Ryan Clark scared them,” Outkick’s Bobby Burack wrote on X. “I’ve heard the names they are looking to hire, and several of them are openly political and racial. When it seemed like they were heading in the right direction, the execs caved to the Bluesky crowd. Cowardly.

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“You will see an announcement soon that is worse than Ryan Clark. And it’s all to show they “are not racist” by hiring openly anti-white people. Pathetic.”

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Ryan Clark and other ESPN veterans like Karl Ravech and Tom Pelissero were fired by ESPN earlier this year, sparking a massive controversy. The network claimed the “difficult decisions” were made in light of their acquisition of NFL Network, leading to duplications in certain roles. But the network also drew flak for the manner in which these figures were let go: Clark was in the middle of shooting an NFL Live episode, and Ravech did not know until he was sought out for a comment

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Cam Newton and Bart Scott were also fired. The latter was on his way to the studio when he was informed.

During a conversation with Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder on The Pivot podcast, Clark claimed that the executives fired him because he “couldn’t be too black.” The network’s decision to fire him, even after he tried adjusting to their expectations, upset him further. He had also expressed his displeasure at how it all came together.

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“They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing,” Clark said on his podcast after he was fired. “But there was no cause for it. So because there was no cause for it you couldn’t just fire me, so you had to wait until the layoffs so you could camouflage it and veil it. If I was laid off like everybody else, it came out on Tuesday. Mine came out on Friday.”

While it is still unknown who will replace Clark, he does have some good news to look forward to. The Pivot podcast will now feature episodes on Netflix from this September, allowing him a chance to connect with an even larger audience.

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Meanwhile, as the network battles these public relations fires, the NFL continues its push for social justice visibility on the field. The league will once again fill stadium end zones and player helmets with “end racism” and “stop hate” messages this season. It will continue a campaign that first launched during Week 1 of the 2020 season.