ESPN Reporter Apologizes to Chiefs Star Trey Smith After Spreading Misinformation

Reading between the lines is a helpful skill. But ESPN’s Nate Taylor perhaps read too much into what Trey Smith said at practice recently. That mistake forced the Chiefs reporter to issue a public apology to the veteran offensive lineman and others affected by his verdict.

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“My comments in yesterday’s OWG podcast included inaccurate information,” Taylor wrote on X. “After chats with those with knowledge of the situation, I was wrong to say that Trey Smith’s quotes after yesterday’s practice were in any way directed toward Josh Simmons. My apologies to Trey & everyone.”

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For context, Simmons has been out of practice for more than a month now. Trey Smith was also dealing with a hip issue and has only just returned. He expressed his position at a media availability on Thursday, which Taylor interpreted as a veiled attack on Simmons.

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“I just don’t like putting my teammates out in a position where now they’re trying to take extra reps or for me to leave my team hanging,” Smith said following the practice on Thursday. “I’ve always been sort of been a guy that’s like, ‘If I’m able to go, I’m going to try to go and give as much as I have regardless.’

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“You’re never going to feel 100% playing football. It’s just part of the job and part of the responsibility. Like EB says, we signed up for it. At the end of the day, I signed the contract, so it’s my job to be out there.”

Trey Smith never mentioned Josh Simmons.

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“Trey Smith essentially singed off my eyebrows in that moment because he didn’t really talk about himself,” Taylor said on the Overly Weird Games podcast. “[He] basically used the podium to talk about a teammate from what I could glean.”

To his credit, Nate Taylor quickly owned his mistake and issued a public apology to Smith and the Chiefs. However, the claims he asserted made for a bad look.

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Simmons’ availability has already been a major talking point around Kansas City’s offensive line. Expected to be the starting left tackle this year, which is also going to be a prove-it year for him, there is a lot riding on his shoulders. Simmons already missed a lot of time last year due to a personal matter and a wrist injury.

Injuries are a nagging problem for the left tackle. He came to Kansas City as a rookie with a shortened senior season at Ohio State because of an injured left patellar tendon. As of now, there is still no clarity on whether Simmons will be able to play Week 1.

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“He had the back checked, and there’s a spot in there that flared up,” Head coach Andy Reid said of Simmons. “Now you’ve got to sit here and wait until that thing calms down. He’s been here working out and doing the rehab stuff, so we’ll see where it goes.

Trey Smith, however, has returned to practice and appeared in the preseason finale vs the Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of the 2026 opener, the veteran lineman is eager to return to form, and also urged his team to elevate themselves.

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“No one really cares what you did last. We won two Super Bowls in a row, went to a third one, and I’ll be honest with you, the first opponent didn’t give a damn every single time. You just have to bring it, man. You just have to have that consistency. You have to treat every single moment, treat the present and every single play like it’s the most important play, like it’s a game-winning play,” Smith said.

However, the Chiefs are dealing with a troubling string of injuries right before the season opener. DE R Mason Thomas joins DT Marcus Harris, Simmons, Ashton Gillotte, and Chamarri Conner. Time will tell if Reid gets all these players back in time for the season, which requires all hands on deck.