ESPN’s $3B Deal With NFL to Cost Dan Orlovsky His Monday Night Football Role

Essentials Inside The Story ESPN will no longer air Monday Night Football doubleheaders

The network has acquired seven additional games, including international matchups

ESPN is considering Dave Pasch and Mike Monaco as potential replacements

The $3 billion deal between ESPN and the NFL that granted the franchise a 10% equity stake is now forcing a major roster change in the broadcast booth. While the deal aims to ensure that the NFL remains a top priority for ESPN, one of the first consequences is that Dan Orlovsky is likely to lose his role calling Monday Night Football games.

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It’s important to note that Orlovsky is leaving ESPN, but only that his game-broadcast booth role is affected. Because, as part of this deal, ESPN also agreed not to air any further Monday Night Football doubleheaders and has acquired seven additional games, along with international matchups expected as well. Hence…

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“ESPN is expected to change its No. 2 NFL game-calling team of Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick Jr. due to its new NFL deal,” noted The Athletic‘s Andrew Marchand.

The trio had handled the network’s secondary Monday Night Football games during doubleheader weeks. But from the 2026 season onwards, the secondary package will also include International games and would have presented them with logistical challenges due to their current responsibilities, especially with the seven additional matchups in ESPN’s new package widely expected to be played overseas. That travel requirement would have pulled Chris Fowler away from his role as ESPN’s lead college football play-by-play voice while also limiting Orlovsky and Riddick’s availability for their regular studio assignments and draft-related coverage during those weeks.

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Nevertheless, Dan is not leaving ESPN completely. He will continue to be a leading NFL analyst for shows like Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live. He has been associated with the network since 2018 and extended his deal in July 2025 with a multi-year contract, keeping him at the network for the next few years.

Dan is known for his excellent game tape breakdown and is also proficient at simplifying complex quarterback play, given his extensive 12-season experience as a signal caller in the NFL. With his departure from Monday Night Football, fans will certainly miss his breakdown of offensive concepts.

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Now that the trio is out of the picture, ESPN is already pitching names like Dave Pasch and Mike Monaco to replace Fowler as the backup play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football. Bob Wischusen has also emerged as another possible play-by-play option as ESPN executives continue evaluating different booth combinations ahead of the 2026 season.

As for Dan Orlovsky, the network is reportedly turning to a veteran who has been associated with ESPN for more than two years now and can contribute to a significant spike in viewership next season.

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Jason Kelce emerges as a dark horse to replace Dan Orlovsky

Following his retirement from the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has built a thriving media presence across different platforms alongside his brother, Travis Kelce. Just two months after his football retirement in 2024, the center landed a multi-year deal with ESPN, and he has been associated with the network for two years now.

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“As part of a potential new booth, Jason Kelce has emerged as a dark horse candidate on the analyst side, according to sources briefed on discussions, while NFL Network’s Kurt Warner is also in the mix,” reported Andrew Marchand.

Jason Kelce has already proven his talent in the booth when he called the 2026 Pro Bowl Games along with Scott Van Pelt and Orlovsky. He handled the flag football broadcast with the same skills that he possessed while anchoring Philadelphia’s offense for more than a decade.

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The 38-year-old was also featured on Monday Night Countdown, replacing Robert Griffin III in the pre-game show. He also launched his own ESPN talk show named They Call it Late Night with Jason Kelce. Additionally, Kelce can easily charm the audience with the same skills that have helped make New Heights one of the most popular sports podcasts in America.

Kurt Warner’s candidacy carries added context as well, considering he previously drew interest from ESPN during earlier Monday Night Football booth discussions and already has experience calling international games alongside Rich Eisen for NFL Network.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s primary Monday Night Football booth featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman remains unchanged and is expected to stay intact as the network prepares to broadcast its first Super Bowl under the current rights cycle next February, making the restructuring specific to the secondary team rather than a top-level overhaul.

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There is also still a possibility that Fowler, Orlovsky, and Riddick could appear on select assignments depending on how the final international schedule is structured, though no formal decisions have been announced yet.