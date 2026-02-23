ESPN & Scott Van Pelt Under Fire for Disrespectful On-Air Blunder While Talking About Rondale Moore’s Death

Nov 13, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; ESPN announcer Scott Van Pelt prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 13, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; ESPN announcer Scott Van Pelt prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt never seems to get out of controversies. After the New Year incident on live television, ESPN and Van Pelt are making headlines once again, but for the wrong reasons. Following the death of the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Rondale Moore, the SportsCenter host held a tribute segment. Unfortunately, he got the image of a different player!

“TRENDING: ESPN is under heavy criticism for using multiple photos of #Vikings WR Myles Price during their tribute segment for Rondale Moore,” reported MLFootball on X. “SportsCenter Scott Van Pelt spent a segment talking about Moore while a photo of Price was up behind him. This is sad and disrespectful.”

As soon as it went on-air, fans lashed out at ESPN and Van Pelt, criticizing the disgusting blunder. Instead of Moore, 25, they used the picture of another Vikings wide receiver, Myles Price. The Cardinals drafted Moore in 2021, who later joined the Vikings in 2025, while Price began his NFL journey as an undrafted free agent in 2025. Although they were teammates for a season, they never really played together.

Such a blunder was never expected from a high-profile broadcasting network. The insiders failed to get the right picture and went along with the wrong one. It was a sensitive issue, especially since Moore could have been having problems with mental health. He completely missed out on the last two seasons because of consecutive season-ending injuries. It may have influenced him. Police reportedly found his body in a garage at a home in the 1600 block of Ekin Avenue and believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 21, though a final report has not yet been released.

Despite that, Van Pelt kept going with the tribute, despite it being Price’s picture and not Moore’s. It is not the first time the host has attracted criticism. Live footage of two men making out appeared during a 2026 New Year’s Eve broadcast. Watching it, Van Pelt put both his hands up in the air, clearly showcasing a disgusted face. The reaction caused a lot of criticism from the fans. Similar to that incident, the recent blunder also enraged the fans.

Fans rage out after Rondale Moore tribute segment goes wrong

Rondale Moore’s death has shaken the NFL world. Even former nose tackle Breiden Fehoko has addressed the situation, saying he is there to help with mental health issues. Amid such sorrowful news came ESPN and Scott Van Pelt’s massive on-air error. The fans were not happy and took over social media, pointing out their mistakes.

“ESPN couldn’t even get the right photo for a dead man’s tribute segment,” a fan commented on the post. “Rondale Moore deserved better than being misidentified on national television hours after his death. Absolutely disgraceful editorial failure from a billion dollar network.”

The error almost felt like ESPN trying to push the news on time, but ended up disrespecting Moore.

“The disrespect is real,” commented a fan. “This is what happens when you rush trying to push a news and fail epically.”

People showed no signs of stopping when taking a dig at ESPN. They expressed that, despite being one of the leading sports networks, the journalists are not careful enough.

“What else do you expect from ESPN?? LMAO,” wrote a fan. “Have you read any other articles or fact checked any reporting? The website and its “journalists” are full of errors. It’s incredible to see how far “the worldwide leader in sports” has fallen.”

Another fan stood with Van Pelt. The latter reads the information he receives. It is the producer who caused the issue.

“Blame the producers,” said another fan. “Van Pelt isn’t a podcaster.”

There were many who said that ESPN and Van Pelt were not the only ones who made the blunder. There were others who also posted Myles Price’s picture in Rondale Moore’s place. The competition to become the first one to report the news has led to a massive controversy online.

“This goes for @JosinaAnderson too,” another fan wrote. “Always trying to be “first” and also used a picture of Myles Price.”

While the issue seems to have taken an enormous shape, the network or Scott Van Pelt is yet to issue an apology to the deceased’s family or the fans. It remains to be seen how they rectify themselves after failing to uphold the sensitivity of the incident.