ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Slams Men Getting ‘Pedicures’ in a Bizarre On-Air Rant

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has had his fair share of takes on air that have garned a lot of attention. While his NFL related analysis comes from an area of expertise, and even though fans may find it hardgets, he is a former NFL player and knows the game, which is why it does get the respect needed. However, Orlovsky’s rant about pedicures did not sit well with many.

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“I have never gotten a pedicure. I never will,” Orlovsky said. “I am completely against pedicures for dudes. You’re a dude, you’re not supposed to get pedicures. I am so against this; this is a thing for me. … Dudes should not be getting pedicures. My feet are awful, I totally agree. But I’d rather have awful feet than get pedicures.”

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On Monday’s episode of Get Up the conversation about pedicures, started when Florida football coach Jon Sumrall’s wife, Ginny, said that her husband likes getting pedicures. After the show played the clip, Orlovsky went on his rant about the topic.

However, Get Up host Mike Greenberg did not agree with Dan Orlovsky. He quickly responded by saying, “Oh, it’s a delight. … I love a pedicure, are you kidding?”

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The discussion also saw Orlovsky’s wife getting involved.

“I just got a text here from your wife who says, ‘Greeny, talk him into it. I’m talking you into this,” Greenberg said. “I know where we’re going after the show.”

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Well, this isn’t the first time Dan Orlovsky has said something of this sort that created a major debate online. Back in March 2023, Dan Orlovsky went viral after sharing an unusual habit about his personal hygiene.

“Question is: How many times do you use a towel post-shower till you throw it in laundry? I’m 30 times or so till it goes in,” tweeted Orlovsky.

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After his post went viral, many fans and sports personalities reacted with jokes and criticism. But he didn’t just stop there after his hygiene comments; he asked fans on X, “Acceptable amount of days to go without showering in the summer as long as you go in the pool?”

At first, he said two or three days. Later, he explained that he was talking about a saltwater pool and said the answer should be two days.

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Many fans and sports personalities criticized his opinion. As more people reacted, Orlovsky first edited his post to explain what he meant. Later, he deleted it completely after his wife asked him to do it.

However, this time, the entire football world is against this take on men getting pedicures.

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The football world disagrees with Dan Orlovsky’s comments

Many from the football world didn’t agree with Dan Orlovsky’s opinion. Cover 1 writer and podcaster Aaron Quinn noted, “It’s just insecurity in masculinity to be opposed to taking care of yourself. Weird ideology.”

Yahoo Sports writer Nate Tice also supported pedicures, saying, “It’s important to give the dogs some love. Even Brock Lesnar agrees.”

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RGR Football analyst Daniel Harms also thought the discussion was unnecessary. He said, “First and foremost, pedicures are amazing, and everyone should do it. But just look at this headline on ESPN in 2026.”

With his words, it was pretty clear that Harms found it surprising that such a small topic became a big discussion on ESPN.

Robert Littal of Black Sports Online also criticized ESPN for talking so much about the topic. He wrote, “They fired Ryan Clark for this.”

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College football writer and host Connor O’Gara also disagreed with Orlovsky. He described his comments by saying, “This is some peak male insecurity.”

The football world not agreeing with Dan Orlovsky’s take is nothing new, only this time it was on a subject that was not football-related.