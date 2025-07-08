ESPN’s Joe Buck Bags New TV Gig After Ban From NFL Christmas Day Games

Joe Buck’s voice has defined generations of sports history. At 25, he broke barriers as Fox’s youngest-ever NFL announcer, his smooth delivery becoming as iconic as the moments he described – from David Ortiz’s playoff heroics to the Minneapolis Miracle. Joe’s 2022 leap to ESPN shocked the industry, proving even legends crave new challenges. But Buck’s career has never followed a predictable script. Just when you think you’ve mapped his next move, he rewrites the playbook. Whether calling baseball no-hitters or navigating broadcasting’s cutthroat politics, Joe consistently lands on his feet, often where least expected. Now, fresh off another industry shakeup, Buck’s preparing for his most surprising pivot yet.

And this time? It’s not about football. So, what’s the fuss about? Well, Joe Buck will trade Monday night football for morning coffee chats as a guest host on Good Morning America July 23-25. This isn’t just another gig – it’s a strategic power play. While colleague Malika Andrews tests the morning TV waters earlier in July, Buck’s arrival carries heavier significance. The man who once became Fox’s youngest NFL announcer at 25 is now pioneering sports broadcasters’ crossover into mainstream TV.

“I’ve got no plans of retiring anytime soon,” Buck recently declared – and this move proves it. His signature baritone, known for narrating historic plays, will now wake up America. Industry insiders see this as more than a one-off: ABC appears to be scouting for permanent sports-turned-daytime talent, following Michael Strahan’s successful transition.

What makes Buck perfect for mornings? Decades of live TV mastery. He’s handled everything from baseball rain delays to overtime thrillers, making GMA’s unpredictable format look easy. This summer, America will discover Joe Buck beyond the end zone. Turns out America’s favorite sportscaster still has new tricks. And morning viewers are about to discover why he’s lasted 30 years in this business.

While Buck prepares for his morning TV debut, there’s an interesting backstory brewing behind the scenes. This new opportunity arrives just months after ESPN blocked him, and other top talent, from a certain high-profile NFL gig that would’ve put him in front of a different kind of audience. Turns out, not every network plays nice when it comes to sharing their stars.

Joe Buck benched for the holidays?

Joe Buck’s upcoming Good Morning America gig feels like a fresh start, but it’s really Plan B. The real story? ESPN and Fox just blocked him and every other A-list NFL voice from Netflix’s 2025 Christmas Day bonanza. This isn’t about talent; it’s about territory. Netflix dreamed big: Two holiday games (Cowboys-Commanders and Lions–Vikings), wrapped in festive flair, with Buck’s signature calls as the soundtrack. Instead, they’ll likely get CBS’s B-team.

This wasn’t personal – it was business. ESPN and Fox slammed the door on Netflix’s dream team roster, keeping Buck, Troy Aikman, and even Tom Brady sidelined from the streaming giant’s holiday doubleheader. Why? These networks see Netflix as the new kid trying to steal their lunch. With NFL media rights negotiations looming in 2029, they’re playing defense – even if it means depriving fans of hearing Buck’s iconic calls during the Cowboys–Commanders showdown.

ESPN and Fox aren’t about to hand their rivals a megaphone. Not when the NFL’s over $100 billion media rights deal looms in 2029. Not when Netflix – with its 260 million subscribers – could morph from streamer to sports heavyweight overnight. For Buck, the snub stings. This is the man who called the Minneapolis Miracle live without flinching, who jumped from Fox to ESPN without missing a beat. Now, he’s collateral damage in a war he didn’t start.

The networks’ playbook is clear: Lock down stars, and starve competitors. Fox won’t even let Terry Bradshaw – their 76-year-old emeritus – near Netflix’s sleigh. ESPN’s keeping its roster (including Buck) on a leash, despite owing him favors after his seamless Monday Night Football transition.

Meanwhile, CBS wins by default. Their crew – Ian Eagle and Nate Burleson – will likely anchor Netflix’s broadcast. Fine voices, but not the marquee draw fans hoped for. Last year’s Christmas games proved viewers crave familiarity; Netflix’s record numbers came with Fox’s Greg Olsen in the booth. This year? Expect quieter stockings.

The kicker? Buck’s GMA stint proves he’s still network gold. ESPN just won’t let him shine where it matters most.