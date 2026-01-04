ESPN’s Joe Buck ‘Kneed to the Eye’ While Breaking Up a Fight, Shares Health Update

Essentials Inside The Story ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck called the game with a black eye

The injury occurred 48 hours prior to the 49ers-Seahawks game

The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 13–3, securing the #1 seed, and a first-round bye

Every parent knows the chaos that comes with raising young kids. But how many have to hide battle scars from high-definition cameras while calling one of the season’s biggest games? For Joe Buck, ESPN’s play-by-play announcer, Saturday wasn’t just about broadcasting the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks showdown. It was about covering up the collateral damage from a domestic skirmish that would leave most people reaching for ice packs and painkillers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Not all heroes wear capes, but some bring them to work,” Joe Buck captioned a post on X featuring a picture of his black eye. “Our makeup artiste, the great Kathleen Vybihal hid this from high def cameras tonight. Nothing like a knee to the eye while breaking up a fight between 7 year old twins 48 hours before a big game!!! He got me!!”

It was an intervention gone wrong. Joe tried to stop his twin sons, Wyatt and Blake, from fighting and ended up injured in the process. Enter Vybihal, the makeup artist who became Buck’s unsung hero, masterfully concealing the eye from millions of viewers tuned into the high-stakes matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe’s twins, born April 26, 2018, are clearly growing into their energetic years. But Buck’s dedication to the job meant that no black eye, no matter how spectacular, would keep him from the booth.

This marks Buck’s fourth season alongside color commentator Troy Aikman at ESPN. Over these years, the pair have become synonymous with Monday Night Football broadcasts. Yet, Saturday’s game demanded their presence for a reason that went beyond the regular rotation. First of all, it was the regular season finale. Secondly, it was a winner-take-all kind of stakes for the teams. And Seattle delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle silences San Francisco’s hot streak

While Joe Buck dealt with his own injury drama, the 49ers were absorbing punishment of an entirely different variety. The Seahawks dominated them in a defensive masterclass. Their offense made little impact and still crushed San Francisco 13-3 at home. With this victory, Seattle has clinched both the NFC West crown and the conference’s top seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Niners’ loss was particularly stunning given their recent offensive explosion. San Francisco had torched opponents for at least 37 points in each of their last three games, with franchise quarterback Brock Purdy accounting for 10 total touchdowns over Weeks 16 and 17. But Mike Macdonald’s defense suffocated that momentum, holding the Niners to their lowest point total under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Seattle’s rushing attack powered the offense, with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet combining for 171 yards and one touchdown. The Seahawks accumulated 361 total yards to San Fran’s meager 173, and completely controlled possession and field position. To make matters worse, Purdy had a left-shoulder injury late in the game.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher. Seattle’s 14-3 record now earns them a first-round playoff bye and homefield advantage throughout the postseason. Meanwhile, the Niners fall to either the fifth or sixth seed, depending on Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals outcome. That final seeding will be a distinction that dramatically alters San Francisco’s playoff path.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the regular season closes and playoff brackets solidify, the 49ers likely have a tough road ahead against some of the hottest teams in the league. As for Joe Buck, he can hopefully rest that eye before the postseason begins. But knowing the broadcaster’s track record–and his willingness to show up bruised–don’t bet on a little swelling keeping him away from football.