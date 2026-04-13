ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Causes a Stir Among Fans With Stunning Outfit at Masters Coverage

As Masters week heats up, attention has shifted away from the game and towards the sidelines, where Laura Rutledge of ESPN has managed to make headlines. Her eye‑catching outfit during the tournament’s coverage has stirred strong reactions among fans, blending fashion flair with the usual golf buzz and turning her look into one of the week’s most talked‑about moments.

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“A special week. A tradition like no other. Enjoy @themasters Sunday, y’all!” Rutledge posted on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Rutledge (@lauramrutledge) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Laura Rutledge recently shared a series of photos wearing a stunning emerald green maxi dress that instantly caught everyone’s eye.

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The dress featured a beautiful floral print with large white flowers. It had a sleeveless square neckline, with delicate green ribbon straps tied into bows at the shoulders, adding a playful and feminine touch.

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She paired the look with white high-heeled pumps with thin ankle straps, giving her outfit a sleek and sophisticated lift. Her accessories were simple but polished, including dangling earrings, a delicate necklace, and a few bracelets with a silver watch, keeping the overall look light and breezy.

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While her post was meant to celebrate fans enjoying The Masters, it was her outfit that truly grabbed attention.

The buzz around her fashion choice is not surprising. Laura Rutledge, who reports and hosts for ESPN, ABC, and the SEC Network, is also a former beauty pageant titleholder. She was crowned Miss Florida in 2012. For her, fashion has never been incidental. It’s a part of her brand.

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Over the past year alone, her outfits have repeatedly pulled focus from the games she covers. As one of the few women anchoring a major daily show, NFL Live, Rutledge operates in a space where her outfits are closely studied and are as important as what she says.

Rutledge has a natural way of blending class, elegance, and fun while hosting coverage of The Masters live from Augusta National Golf Club. She also shared some fun moments through interviews with stars like Rafael Nadal and Niall Horan, posting pictures with the legends.

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Moreover, Augusta National carries one of the most distinct visual identities in all of sports. It is a palette of forest green, white, navy, and the pale pink of the famous azalea blooms. Broadcasters who cover the tournament tend to lean into it. Rutledge has done this consistently. At the 2025 Masters, she went viral specifically for a mint green suit that felt tailor-made for the setting, sparking a wave of fan reactions. The emerald dress this year fits the same logic. “Green at Augusta” is a fluent cultural reference, the color of the jacket they hand to the champion every April.

The 2026 Masters Tournament, held from April 9 to 12, marked the 90th edition of one of golf’s most prestigious majors. During Masters Week, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was spotted caddying for golfer Akshay Bhatia in the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest.

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As the golf world continues to focus on the action at Augusta, fans could not help but appreciate Rutledge’s standout look, which quickly became a talking point alongside the tournament itself.

Fans Stunned by Laura Rutledge’s Outfit at Masters Coverage

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise for her look.

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One follower wrote, “Beautiful. Classy! I loved both your Thursday and Friday dresses,” adding a green heart emoji that matched the color of her outfit.

The dress even caught the attention of Kira Dixon, an American beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss America in 2015.

She kept it short and simple with a single comment, “Dress!”

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Coming from someone with a pageant background, that reaction carried a lot of weight. Dixon has been part of the golf world as well, joining the Golf Channel in 2021 where she reports on several PGA Tour events and appears on shows like Golf Today and Golf Central.

Another fan chimed in with, “Looking as elegant as ever….⛳️,” continuing the wave of appreciation.

Her husband, Josh Rutledge, also shared his admiration. “You were amazing all week ❤️😍,” he wrote, adding a personal touch that stood out among the comments.

One more fan combined praise for both her appearance and her presence at the event, writing, “Super beautiful and great to see you at the Masters ❤️ Go Rory !!!”

It was not just fans who noticed. Personalities like Kimmi Chex and Kayce Smith also appreciated her look and her presence at The Masters.

While the tournament was still the main focus, her elegant style and confident presence simply added a little extra charm that fans and fellow personalities genuinely appreciated.