ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Causes a Stir With Chic ‘NFL Live’ Outfit

Laura Rutledge has been the voice of ESPN’s most popular show, NFL Live, for over five years now. Alongside her appearances on NFL Live, she was also a face of college football, but announced her departure from SEC Nation, where she gained a lot of popularity. Her journey started with FOX, but her ability to cover the sport helped her get to the top football show on ESPN.

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On the most recent show, Laura was covering NFL minicamp stories with Jeremy Fowler and Tim Hasselbeck. Taylor Shae, a makeup artist, posted a picture of Laura wearing a one-shoulder black sleeveless top with matching black pants and grey heels. She had her hair tied back in a high ponytail to go with her ‘chic outfit.’ The Instagram post attracted a lot of attention, as fans praised Laura for her simple yet elegant outfit.

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“Still obsessed! Over the glam on @laurarutledge for #NFLLive for #ESPN”. Taylor’s caption on her Instagram post said.

The post itself featured the 2010 hit song “Champagne Life” by Ne-Yo.

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While the NFL is still in the offseason, ESPN’s coverage is based on offseason events and minicamp stories. Despite that, Rutledge’s ability to captivate the audience has helped NFL Live continue recording phenomenal numbers.

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The show even won its second consecutive Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Studio Show – Daily this past May. This cemented NFL Live as arguably the premier network show exclusively about football.

“This team,” wrote Rutledge in her post. “We came together in 2020 when lots of uncertainty surrounded every day for everyone. As challenges popped up, we powered through them together. We leaned on each other and built more than just a TV show. We built a family.

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“Tight knit as they come, champions of each other, respect when opinions differ, a willingness to listen, a constant hunger for improvement…these are just some of the qualities that define us. It’s an honor I’ll cherish forever to be able to work with our group. Both on and off camera they are the best of what humanity has to offer.”

As she enters another NFL season, the program continues to be the go-to for fans, and credit for that goes to how Rutledge has managed to report with nuance and maintain a great rapport with her co-hosts.

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By virtue of being the host of one of the most popular shows, she has gained a lot of fans, who wait for her posts. After Taylor posted Routledge’s picture, there were many who commented on the picture.

Laura Rutledge’s NFL Live look earns praise from husband Josh Rutledge and fellow broadcasters

Among the first people to react was none other than Rutledge’s husband, former MLB infielder Josh Rutledge. Rutledge spent 6 seasons in the Majors with the Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox. Josh responded with a series of loveable heart-eyes emojis.

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Several fellow broadcasters joined the conversation as well. Fox Sports reporter Taylor McGregor commented, “Omg (heart emoji).”

Fox Atlanta’s Lexi Bowden responded with a pair of fire emojis. Reece Christine, who is a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, also commented with a simple but emphatic “WOW.”

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Fellow ESPN colleague Taylor McGregor commented, “Omg (with a heart emoji).”

While the outfit itself was a big hit among commentators, Laura’s hairdo also got a lot of love.

“This hair!!!” commented NFL Network host Bridget Condon.

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This overwhelming love and affection that Rutledge garnered in this post show just how loved and respected she is within her community. As her career rockets to new heights, this kind of affection comes not from success itself but the reputation she has built throughout her career.